JSU takes on Afrofuturism and The Power and Promise of Black Science Fiction

Calhoun Journal

April 11, 2022

Local Events

Per the Jacksonville Site University public relations office the JSU Department of English invites campus to hear from Sidney Blaylock, Visiting Scholar of African American Literature, who will discuss “Afrofuturism: The Power and Promise of Black Science Fiction” on Tuesday, April 12, at 5 p.m. in Merrill Hall’s auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE