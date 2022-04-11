ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

JSU takes on Afrofuturism and The Power and Promise of Black Science Fiction

 1 day ago

Calhoun Journal

April 11, 2022

Per the Jacksonville Site University public relations office the JSU Department of English invites campus to hear from Sidney Blaylock, Visiting Scholar of African American Literature, who will discuss “Afrofuturism: The Power and Promise of Black Science Fiction” on Tuesday, April 12, at 5 p.m. in Merrill Hall’s auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.

Harper's Bazaar

Alma Thomas Was the Godmother of Afrofuturism

Billionaire Jeff Bezos rocketed into outer space this summer, which ignited conversations about the usefulness of space exploration. Bezos’s space tourism is an ego-driven display of wealth and privilege that did not benefit anyone. However, through sheer imagination, Alma Thomas fantasized about space exploration as a metaphor for Black liberation.
ENTERTAINMENT
