ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Northman brings Viking history to life with a roar of bloody defiance

By Katie Rife
Polygon
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Witch and The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers is many things. He’s a meticulous craftsman with an eye for striking compositions. He’s a bearded hipster in a Carhartt jacket. If Facebook commenters are to be believed, he’s an “elevated horror” bogeyman who represents everything that’s wrong with the genre today. But...

www.polygon.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes’ Trailer: Netflix Goes All In On The Tragic Life Of An Icon

Amid uncertainty with its production and release, the Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde” from director Andrew Dominik will seemingly debut on Netflix later this year, albeit with an unspecified date. Additionally, and to some controversially, what had once been only rumored, “Blonde,” has been confirmed to feature a rare NC-17 rating for “some sexual content.” Expectations are fitting then that no punches will be pulled with the film. This re-telling of the life of Marilyn Monroe is expected to be filled with darkness and intrigue.
TV & VIDEOS
The New Yorker

Metaphysical Horror Becomes All Too Real in the Audacious “Master”

Genre is mainly a tool of marketing, but there are exceptions. Mariama Diallo’s first feature, “Master,” which opens Friday in theatres and on Prime Video, has been widely described as a horror film, but what matters more is the kind of horrors it portrays. It’s set at the fictional Ancaster College, a highly selective school near Salem, Massachusetts. The film has supernatural elements, but its very subject, and the core of its power, is the display of real-world horrors—and the recognition that they’re often called “supernatural” because doing so is easier than facing reality. It’s so in movies as in life; much of the fantasy that dominates the current cinema is a form of concealment, a willful failure to look the world in the face. There’s a new vanguard of horror films by Black directors who’ve made sharply critical use of the genre—foremost, Jordan Peele, who in “Get Out” and “Us” leans into its artifices for their symbolic power. In “Master,” however, Diallo, who also wrote the script, deploys horror tropes to reveal hidden realities while also exposing the commonplace abuses of fantasy as useful self-deceptions and craven lies, in life and art alike.
MOVIES
CNET

The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video

Sometimes all you want is a good fright. Whether you're more into demons or something more gory, there are plenty of spooky scenes to be seen over on Amazon Prime Video. Wait until nightfall, dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough, that is.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Robert Eggers
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Alexander Skarsgård
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Björk
Collider

'Captive Audience' Trailer Reveals a Real-Life American Horror Story

Particularly in the streaming era, the true-crime model has expanded into a thriving avenue for media content. Providing shocking, stranger-than-fiction stories that practically demand you binge through them, it's easy to see why crime can pay for these eager-for-programming services. While Hulu's docuseries Captive Audience will fit comfortably into this expanding, unsettling subgenre of modern entertainment, the show's new trailer also promises an intriguing meta-commentary on the nature of true-crime media, and how the public's relationship to the cameras and the uncovering of horrible real crimes can later inspire terrible truths to follow. Produced by Joe and Anthony Russo and directed by Jessica Dimmock (The Pearl), Captive Audience should have no trouble finding a rabid audience of its own, but it might also make viewers question the very nature of the true-crime business — especially in today's ever-attentive age.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Hilariously Says Kevin Costner ‘Smells Like Baseball’

One of the many stars dotting the cast of hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone,” Wes Bentley has a comedic take on co-star Kevin Costner. “Yellowstone” watchers know Wes Bentley as the black sheep of the Dutton family tree, Jamie Dutton. With more “daddy” issues than anyone should have to bear, Jamie Dutton is one of the show’s most complex characters. He wants nothing more than the love of his overbearing and demanding father, John Dutton. He discovers that he’s adopted in season three, setting off a chain reaction that sees him kill his biological father, Garrett Randall. With the intense rivalry between son and father growing, many believe it could come to a head in the upcoming fifth “Yellowstone” season.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viking#Carhartt#Valkyries#Valhalla
DoYouRemember?

Five Facts You Might Not Have Known About ‘The Ten Commandments’

Families watched this movie every single Easter! They would find Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 The Ten Commandments airing on television screens until they finally bought the VHS. Between television airings, or however they access the film now, watching the movie each year before Easter became and remains a tradition in households all over America. The movie tells the story of Moses and how he learns of his true Hebrew heritage and his divine mission of being a deliverer of his people.
MOVIES
Anita Durairaj

The oldest literature in the world described a great flood similar to Noah's flood

The Epic of GilgameshPhoto by Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg): Wikimedia; CC-BY-SA-4.0 One of the oldest surviving works of literature is the Epic of Gilgamesh. The Epic of Gilgamesh is a poem from ancient Mesopotamia. It is also regarded as the second oldest religious text. It might have been written from 2100 - 1200 BC and it was written in the Akkadian language.
FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

Netflix's Newest True-Crime Documentary Is Stunning Viewers

A new addition to Netflix's ever-growing true crime library is creating quite the conversation on social media. Just two years after the streamer sent social media ablaze with the release of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, the streamer has struck gold again with a new title from the Tiger King's executive producer, Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.
TV SERIES
Debbie Centeno

Fiction and/or Satire: Hell is Not Some Underground Scorching Place, In my opinion, We live it on the Earth Plane

*This publication contains fiction and/or satire as such and not presented as fact. It is solely based on my personal opinion and beliefs. Do you believe there is a heaven and hell? If so, why? I do not believe there is a hell. For me, hell is what we live at certain times in the Earth plane. And heaven, to me is the infinite, cosmic universe where we are all from and return to. How did I come to this conclusion?
DoYouRemember?

The One Song That John Lennon Would’ve Given His ‘Eyetooth’ To Write

There’s one specific track, a disco track, that John Lennon once said he would’ve given his “eyetooth” to write. It’s fascinating that Lennon would’ve wanted to write a disco track, considering the Beatles ventured into a lot of different subgenres of music, but not really ever disco. However, it’s not shocking that Lennon would’ve wanted to write the earliest disco hit of the disco era…
MUSIC
The Independent

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story review – A true crime story too monstrous for the format

It’s no surprise that TV commissioners can’t get enough of Jimmy Savile. Even in the world of true crime, where the most twisted and unfathomable deeds are routinely picked apart with grim fascination, Savile’s case is unlike any other, both in terms of scale and sheer heinousness. The latest project to tackle it is Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story, a bleak two-part documentary out on Netflix today.Directed by Rowan Deacon (in a considerable step-up in profile from her previous work, which includes The Case of Sally Challen and The Tube)the series is, on the spectrum of true crime...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy