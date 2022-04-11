ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Catfish Creole – The Quick and Easy Way

By George Graham
Acadiana Table
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe blast of flavor from Atchafalaya Basin wild-caught catfish fillets bathed in a spicy red tomato gravy defines this classic Catfish Creole, an iconic Louisiana dish. But this recipe takes a few time-saving shortcuts to arrive at a delicious destination. From time to time, I receive comments for my...

acadianatable.com

Comments / 0

