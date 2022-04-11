ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Daddy Yankee, Three Days Grace to perform at Santander Arena

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREADING, Pa. | Two major acts have tour dates at the Santander Arena. The band Three Days Grace and Puerto Rican hip-hop star Daddy Yankee will perform at the Santander Arena in Reading, according to a release. Three Days Grace is set to perform Aug. 3 as part of...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

Daddy Yankee to bring the fuego to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Daddy Yankee, the "King of Reggaetón" known for his songs 'Gasolina' and 'Despacito' officially announced dates of his farewell tour “La Ultima Vuelta” (The Last Round). The tour, which kicks off in Portland on Aug. 10, before making its way to Sacramento at...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Middletown Press

Daddy Yankee to perform at Mohegan Sun before retiring

"King of Reggaeton" Daddy Yankee is going on his last tour and will be making a stop at the Mohegan Sun Arena Sept. 2. On Sunday, the Puerto Rican reggaetonero, 45, announced he was retiring from music after 32 years. He will be releasing one final album "Legendaddy" Friday and going on his final "La Ultima Vuelta" tour starting Aug. 10.
MUSIC
inForney.com

Daddy Yankee announces retirement from music

Daddy Yankee is retiring from music. The 'Gasolina' rapper - who is often referred to as the King of Reggaeton - will hang up his microphone after three decades and eight studio albums following the release of his final tour and LP, 'Legendaddy', on March 24. In a statement on...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canada, KY
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Mayfield, PA
State
Kentucky State
Reading, PA
Entertainment
City
Mayfield, KY
City
Reading, PA
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
Mayfield, KY
Entertainment
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Stock
Person
Daddy Yankee
Mercury

Marc Anthony jumpstarts the weekend at Santander Arena [Events roundup]

The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region:. • One of the most influential artists of his time and a true ambassador of Latin music and culture, Marc Anthony brings his “Pa’lla Voy” tour to Santander Arena, Reading, on Thursday at 8 p.m. A six-time Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winner, Anthony has earned countless gold and platinum certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America and has over 30 Billboard chart hits and over 7.1 billion views on YouTube to his credit. In 2019, he released “Opus,” his first new studio album in six years. “Opus” is his eighth salsa album since “Otra Nota” established him in 1993. In addition to winning the 2020 Grammy for Best Tropical Album, “Opus” was nominated for Latin American Music Awards for Favorite Album, Favorite Artist Tropical, Favorite Song (“Parecen Viernes”) and Favorite Tour. He also was a finalist in four categories for the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Tickets start at $59 at ticketmaster.com.
READING, PA
The Independent

‘King of Reggaeton’ Daddy Yankee announces retirement with final tour and album

Reggaeton star Daddy Yankee has officially announced his retirement, along with his farewell tour and final album Legendaddy.The 46-year-old rapper – whose real name is Ramón Ayala – released a press statement on Sunday (20 March) announcing he is stepping back from making music.“Today, I’m announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour,” he said.“I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector’s item, the album Legendaddy. I’m going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album.” Ayala rose to...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Daddy Yankee Retires in Style With ‘Legendaddy’

Click here to read the full article. Legacy artists need exit strategies. These days, with pandemic disruptions closing off lucrative live-performance opportunities, a lot of the biggest names in rock and pop history have taken headline-grabbing catalog buyouts of their sizable discographies for eight- to nine-figure sums. But departing the entertainment industry isn’t solely about cashing out; it’s also about leaving one’s fans on the best possible terms, ensuring that those who supported you all those years aren’t left unsatisfied. So over this past weekend, when Daddy Yankee formally announced his retirement from music, it made sense that the statement...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santander Arena#Music Video#Music Critics#Puerto Rican#Vip
Popculture

Tyra Banks to Be Fired From 'Dancing With the Stars,' Report Claims

Tyra Banks is not expected to return as host for Dancing With the Stars, a source told The Sun Wednesday. Banks' two-season run has been controversial since vocal fans have never warmed up to her as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Her departure comes as the show is shifting from ABC to Disney+ for Season 31. Disney+ has not said who will host the first season on the streamer yet.
NFL
WFMZ-TV Online

Mayfair reveals this year's main stage lineup

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The main stage lineup for Mayfair Festival of the Arts has been set. Mayfair will be held on Cedar Crest College's campus May 27 to 29. Rogue Diplomats, 4-6 p.m. Philadelphia Funk Authority, 7-10 p.m. Saturday, May 28. Supersonic Godfathers, noon-1 p.m. BC Blue, 1:30-3 p.m. Reservoir...
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy