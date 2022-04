A trial scheme by paramedics to provide blood testing at home for frail and elderly patients has resulted in more than half of the patients not needing to go to hospital.Specialist paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service were given extra training to take blood samples at the scene and discuss the results with hospital physicians remotely to determine the next steps.Potential patients aged 65 and older were identified by 999 call handlers and were then assessed by the paramedic at the scene and only non-critically unwell, frail or elderly patients were enrolled in the pilot study which worked with Oxford...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 27 DAYS AGO