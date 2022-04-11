ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosecutor: Girl’s courage led to more charges in convenience store rape case in Rochester

By Matt Driffill
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester store clerks accused of rape were arraigned on new charges Monday.

Shadad Alghaithy, 20, and James Hampton, 28, are accused of locking a juvenile girl inside a corner store on Central Park and sexually assaulting her on March 19. They were arrested a few days later. They returned to court Monday for arraignment after being indicted last week on new charges after additional victims came forward.

The new charges, from four different adult women, include additional counts of rape in the first, second, and third degree, plus criminal sex act, sexual abuse, and weapons charges.

New orders of protection were also issued against both of the defendants. Prosecutors say the courage of the original teenage victim led to others coming forward.

“The fact that any minor victim at all chooses to come forward in a world of adults is always a heroic act,” said assistant district attorney Kevin Sunderland. “There’s no other way to look at it. The fact that she chose to come forward is what led to these other victims wanting their voices to be heard as well. You cannot underestimate the power of a minor or any victim coming forward — especially a child.”

Both men are being held without bail and are scheduled to return to court on June 6.

In total, Alghaithy is charged with:

  • Rape in the First Degree (three counts)
  • Rape in the Second Degree (two counts)
  • Rape in Third Degree (three counts)
  • First Degree Sexual Abuse (three counts)
  • Criminal Sexual Act in First Degree
  • Criminal Sexual Act in Third Degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second and Third Degree

Hampton is charged with:

  • Rape in First Degree (two counts)
  • Rape in Second Degree (two counts)
  • Rape in Third Degree (two counts)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second and Third Degree

According to prosecutors, investigators with the Rochester Police Department learned the alleged victim had gone inside a store located on 95 Central Park around 3 p.m. that day. That’s where she told police she was sexually assaulted by two employees who locked her inside.

According to court documents, the girl says one of the store clerks asked for her number, to which she declined. The documents say the clerk then came from the counter, forced a hug, took his arm behind her neck, and pulled her into a back room, the girl said.

It was at this time she said she was raped, while another man sat at the front of the store by the door.

The teenage girl then said she went to walk out of the store after a few moments and struggled a bit with the door that was initially locked. After she was able to leave the store, she says she told her mother, and they called the police.

On the day the clerks were arrested, police indicated there could be more victims.

Officials say Alghaithy is currently a level 2 sex offender stemming from a 2021 conviction. According to Monroe County officials, Alghaithy’s status restricts him from being present within 1,000 feet of a school. The corner store in which the alleged crime took place, however, is located directly across the street from School No. 25.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello then ordered a “top to bottom” review of all sex offenders in the county as outrage grew among the community. The county official says the probe of all 239 sex offenders in the area is mostly complete, but says more is needed to ensure complete public safety.

As the legal process plays out, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced “immediate” legal action against the store to ensure the property, 95 Central Park, is “no longer a venue for illegal activity.”

The Rochester area has several organizations that provide resources to sexual assault survivors, including RESTORE. The program works under Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York, providing “safety, support, and validation” for survivors.

Mary Jo Marino is their Director of Outreach & Education and said they provide various services such as short and long-term therapy, accompanying survivors on meetings with law enforcement, as well as going to the hospital with a survivor to have a rape kit done to collect evidence.

“We understand that when someone is sexually assaulted, their power and control is taken away from them,” Marino said. “So everything that we do at restore all of our trained staff and volunteers, handle disclosures and all their work with survivors in a way that helps empower survivors to share the information and the resources and options that are available so that a survivor could make an informed decision about what’s best for them. And then we as advocates support them in that healing journey for however long they would like us to be involved for.”

RESTORE’s 24-hour hotline is (585) 546-2777.

