Welcome to what is supposed to the Final Bidding Deadline Day for the four shortlisted groups vying to become the news owners of Chelsea Football Club! Exciting!. This deadline was originally Monday, but was pushed back a few days to Thursday for some unspecified reason. From here, Raine Group and Chelsea will be making the determination of the “preferred” offer shortly (maybe a week? maybe more?), at which point the actual transaction and approval process by the powers that be can also begin, and hopefully can finish quickly before the end of the season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 HOURS AGO