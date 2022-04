VICTORIA, Texas – Fossati’s Delicatessen will hold its 140th anniversary from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 at 302 South Main Street in Victoria. Drawings will take place throughout the day for t-shirts, old fashion diner mugs and gift cards. Live music will also take place at the event. Love Me Last will perform from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Barbershop Chorus will also perform from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO