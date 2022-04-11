Third man sentenced in fentanyl trafficking conspiracy

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — Taurean Venable, 37, of Arlington was sentenced on Friday, April 8 to ten years in prison for his participation in a conspiracy to distribute over seven kilograms of fentanyl.

According to a press release from the U.S. State Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Virginia, Venable is the third man to be sentenced in this conspiracy.

These men acquired kilograms of fentanyl from a variety of suppliers. They then pressed counterfeit prescription pills using the drug. They manufactured thousands of these pills, which were made to resemble legitimate prescription medicine, like Oxycodone.

They proceeded to redistribute these fake, fentanyl-laced pills to dealers and users in the D.C. metro area.

Law enforcement officers, during a June 2020 court-authorized search of one of the conspirator’s Arlington home, seized over seven kilograms of raw and pill-formed fentanyl, along with pill manufacturing materials.

They also found a loaded AK-47 and $34,828.

Law enforcement also obtained court approval to search Venable’s home where they discovered an additional $23,193 worth of drug proceeds.

Cornelius Frazier, 33, of Arlington was sentenced to 151 months in prison for his involvement in the conspiracy and Kyle Bouldin, 31, of Woodbridge received 72 months.

