Algoma, WI

A Tisket, a Tasket, It’s an Easter Egg Basket!

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleReady for some outdoor family fun? Here’s a roundup of the community Easter egg hunts taking place this weekend. For a twist on the standard hunt, look for Easter eggs hidden inside the library! After you find five eggs, stay to make a fun Easter craft. APRIL 16....

doorcountypulse.com

LouFamFun

Easter Events and Egg Hunts

Easter egg hunts and events around Louisville 2022. Don’t forget the Easter Bunny!. Are you looking for Easter egg hunts in Louisville? There are so many places to get outside and have fun with your family this year for Easter. There are also plenty of places to visit the Easter Bunny in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Mashed

Egg-Cellent Easter Egg Hacks

Easter is always a time of fresh hope and possibilities blossoming into life, as spring creates a sense of new beginnings. It's also a time of family get-togethers, sharing memories with a glorious Easter dinner or brunch, along with chocolate bunnies and Easter candy galore. While Easter eggs may be connected with pagan festivals of old, The History Channel reveals that decorating eggs is a custom dating back to the 13th century. One explanation is that eggs were not permitted to be eaten during Lent, which precedes Easter. This led to eggs being decorated at Easter, perhaps to symbolize the end of this fasting season when eggs could once again be enjoyed. Meanwhile, a Folklore Today article states that Eastern European eggs were traditionally the most decorated, using dripped-on wax and dye. Ukrainian tradition is to give decorated eggs as presents to wish good health, even beyond Easter.
LIFESTYLE
107.9 LITE FM

Boise and the Treasure Valley’s Ultimate Easter Egg Hunt Guide 2022

It's that time of year again! The Easter Bunny is hopping down the bunny trail and dropping eggs all over the Treasure Valley. When you've got a couple of kiddos at home, you're always looking for fun free (or mostly free) events to take them to. Easter's one of the greatest times of the year to enjoy that time together as a family. Many churches, community centers and parks are hosting Easter Egg Scrambles and Hunts that are open to the public and we've put together a list of where you can find them!
BOISE, ID
WVNS

A local church has big plans ahead of Easter

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Family Worship Center is planning to go bing this year with an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Family Worship Center playground. Co-pastor Jaimee Hodges said they’ll have a food truck giving out free food, bounce houses, and carnival games. She also said they […]
RELIGION
Baileys Harbor, WI
Taste Of Home

Where to Find an “Easter Egg Plant,” the Mini Eggplant That’s Perfect for Spring

When spring rolls around—especially in anticipation of Easter—tulips, daffodils and irises make colorful appearances in and around many homes. You can be sure to find these classic flowers in Easter bouquets near the grocery store checkout. But if you’re looking to add something different (and humorous) to your spring plant lineup, look for an Easter egg plant.
GARDENING
butterwithasideofbread.com

CADBURY EASTER EGG FUDGE

Cadbury Easter Egg Fudge made easy with all your favorite Easter candy! Cadbury eggs combined with a creamy layered chocolate fudge for a deliciously rich festive treat!. This white chocolate Easter egg fudge is made with layers of delicious chocolate and swirled together with Cadbury mini eggs and Cadbury creme eggs, this fudge is truly delectable. When you make this easy Easter fudge recipe you are combining all our favorite holiday treats, what is not to love about this yummy fudge recipe?
FOOD & DRINKS
94.9 KYSS FM

Sick Of Lame Easter Baskets? Montana Shop Goes Above And Beyond

Just think for a quick minute about what you are putting in Easter baskets this weekend. Is it the same thing over and over. The peeps, the jelly beans, some sort of chocolate-shaped bunny thing? If you are a youngster, that's cool! Kids love candy, especially from the Easter Bunny (wink wink). But maybe this year you should do something with a little more jazz, style, and a little more class. Well hold the line, I have the perfect place for you to go.
MONTANA STATE
#Easter Eggs#Easter Weekend#Easter Egg Hunts#Algoma Public Library#Sister Bay Sports Complex#Waseda Farms#Big Plant#Jacksonport Registration#Playtime
FUN 107

Westport Recreation’s Easter Egg Hunt Returns After Three Years

Looking for something for the kids to do this Easter? Hop on down to the Westport Woods Conservation Park for a fun-filled day. On Sunday, April 3, the Westport Recreation Department, along with the Westport Land Conservation Trust, will host an Easter Egg hunt from 12 to 2 p.m. The event will take place at the Westport Woods Conservation Park, located at 537 Adamsville Road.
WESTPORT, MA
Majic 93.3

Texarkana Community Fish and Chicken Fry April 21

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
TEXARKANA, AR
Mashed

Easter Egg Cookies Recipe

Easter egg cookies are undoubtedly one of the best desserts you can make for the holiday. These cookies would be great to go inside of the kiddos' Easter basket, or they would be a wonderful addition to serve with brunch. The cookies boast a sweet, chewy batter, and the addition of Cadbury mini eggs and chocolate chips live up to any chocolate lover's expectation.
FOOD & DRINKS
Shropshire Star

Review: Easter Eggstravaganza at National Forest Adventure Farm

Nothing quite beats spring-time on a farm for making you appreciate the beauty of nature. You are surrounded by signs of new life, be it chirpy chicks, or kids (the goat kind, although children seemed happy too) and lambs skipping around merrily. Add in a whole raft of Easter fun,...
LIFESTYLE
WBEC AM

Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad…Easter Bunny?!

Is your child afraid of the Easter Bunny? Mine is. Yesterday, my wife and I took our son on a Berkshire Scenic Railway Bunny Hop train ride. It was great to see many kids and families, both young and old, having a good time and riding on the train. I want to give a big shout out to all the volunteers that give their time to make these train rides possible, and another big shout out to whomever was in the Easter Bunny costume making some kids really happy. My child was not one of those kids. Sigh.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
NME

‘Core Keeper’ launches The Great Egg Hunt

Core Keeper has launched a limited-time event, with The Great Egg Hunt now live. Starting today (April 13) and running until April 19, The Great Egg Hunt tasks Core Keeper players with finding a variety of hidden eggs. It’s the first seasonal event to ever take place within the mining sandbox adventure game.
VIDEO GAMES

