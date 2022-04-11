ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale police haul in over 33 pounds of fentanyl after traffic stop

 1 day ago
PHOENIX – Police in Scottsdale said they seized about $600,000 in fentanyl during a routine traffic stop last week. Officers...

Scottsdale police investigating after Lyft Driver becomes unknowing drug mule

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Valley rideshare driver said she was helping out a customer by delivering a wallet. Only it wasn’t a wallet, it was drugs. Scottsdale Police confirm they’re investigating. The driver, Amanda Stroud, said she’s been a Lyft driver for two years. She’s helped customers out in the past, delivering purses and luggage, but this time it was different.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
UPDATE: Suspect left drug rehab facility the day of fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman facing several charges reportedly left a drug rehab facility the day she allegedly killed a man on Ina Road early Monday, March 14. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Lia Felix Lara, 35, faces charges of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatality and DUI. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
5-year-old driving ATV by himself dies in Arizona crash

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said a 5-year-old child died in an ATV crash Saturday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. in Havasu Heights, Arizona. Deputies said the young boy was the only person on the ATV. He was transported to a nearby...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
2 men dead after car crash in West Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two men died Thursday night after a two-vehicle car crash near Thomas Road and 87th Avenue in West Phoenix. Phoenix police said Aaron Griffon, 40, died after his car was hit by a pickup that had crossed into the opposing lane of traffic at about 9:30 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix woman wanted after stabbing her own mother multiple times, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The search is on for a woman who allegedly stabbed her mother multiple times Wednesday morning. Phoenix Police say 27-year-old Brenda Villela stabbed her mother around 5:30 a.m. while the two were driving near 7th Avenue and Broadway Road. Villela’s mother was driving when Villela began stabbing her, causing the mother to lose control of the car and crash. That’s when Villela took off on foot.
PHOENIX, AZ
Wife of cheese magnate arrested for DUI after 125mph Maserati crash

The wife of a cheese company CEO has been charged with a DUI after allegedly causing a 125mph crash in her Maserati that left three people injured.Lori Rossi Gallo, 46, was arraigned on Monday and pleaded not guilty to the felonies of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08 per cent blood alcohol content causing injury, the Merced Sun-Star reported. She’s married to Michael Gallo, the CEO and co-owner of Joseph Gallo Farms in Merced County, east of San Jose, California. Police say that Ms Gallo was driving 125mph in her...
Tiffini Cunningham Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Cactus Road [Phoenix, AZ]

Woman Dead, Four Hospitalized after Fatal Car Accident on 40th Street. The deadly collision happened near the intersection of 40th Street and Cactus Road, according to the reports. Authorities said an eastbound SUV with five occupants collided with a sedan that was attempting to turn onto southbound 40th Street. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
Tucson Police: Man wanted for shootings at gas stations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a man in connection with shootings at two Tucson gas stations earlier this year. The TPD said the suspect was trespassing prior to both shootings. On Jan. 11, there was a shooting at the Circle K located at the intersection...
TUCSON, AZ
2 people riding in 3-wheeled motorcycle killed in Apache Junction crash

PHOENIX — Two people riding a three-wheeled motorcycle were killed by a suspected impaired driver in a crash on Saturday in Apache Junction, authorities said. The two people, a man and a woman, were traveling eastbound on Superstition Boulevard when they were struck by a sedan that ran a red light at the intersection of Ironwood Drive, according to the Apache Junction Police Department.
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ
437 pounds of THC seized during traffic stop

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Texas Department of Public Safety seized 437 pounds of THC during a traffic stop Thursday in Carson County. According to DPS, at about 1:15 p.m., a state trooper stopped a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.
CARSON COUNTY, TX
