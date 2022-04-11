The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'The Ultimatum'

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Caroline Bologna
“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” is the most popular show on Netflix , according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new dating show from the creators of “Love Is Blind” follows six couples in which one partner is ready to get married and the other isn’t quite as sure. Over the course of eight weeks, they choose new potential partners from the other couples and try to determine if they want to commit to marriage with their original person or move on.

“Bridgerton” remains in the ranking at No. 2, following the premiere of the second season on March 25. Fans of the series got some good news earlier this month when it was renewed for a third and fourth season as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Q1Zu_0f5opFxi00 "The Ultimatum" on Netflix. (Photo: Netflix)

Other original shows from Netflix on the list include the Spanish teen drama “Elite,” which debuted its fifth season on April 8, and the new British docuseries, “Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story.” The latter examines the late television personality’s history as a serial sexual predator, which came to light after his death.

Two non-Netflix series sit high in the ranking. “Queen of the South” is a USA Network crime drama adapted from the telenovela (and its Spanish novel source material) “La Reina del Sur.” And “Better Call Saul” is the spinoff, prequel, and sequel to “Breaking Bad” on AMC.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter .

(Photo: HuffPost)

10. “Green Eggs and Ham: The Second Serving” (Netflix)

9. “Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story”﻿ (Netflix)

8. “Is It Cake?” (Netflix)

7. “CoComelon”﻿

6. “Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

5. “Elite” (Netflix)

4. “Better Call Saul”

3. “Queen of the South”﻿

2. “Bridgerton” (Netflix)

1. “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” (Netflix)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

