ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

PHOTOS: Supporters Celebrate KBJ’s Historic Confirmation

By Tori Bergel
Washingtonian.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvocates gathered in front of the Supreme Court on Friday, April 8, to celebrate the historic confirmation of incoming Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Jackson, a DC circuit...

www.washingtonian.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings: What’s next in her historic confirmation process?

Ketanji Brown Jackson has just completed a historic first – she is now the only Black woman in American history to sit before the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing process.The 51-year-old jurist now returns to the behind-the-scenes part of the confirmation process as she approaches a vote before the full Senate and a potential appointment to the highest court in the land.After two marathon sessions before the Judiciary Committee, Ms Jackson has answered questions about her judicial philosophy, her views on the limitations of federal powers, as well as a wide range of topics unrelated to her...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC Philadelphia

Manchin Will Support Jackson's Nomination, Likely Ensuring Her Confirmation

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced Friday he plans to vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, praising her "exemplary" record and career and labeling her "supremely qualified" to be a justice. The centrist Democrat's support gives Jackson's nomination a major boost after four days of contentious...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Racism#The Supreme Court#Scotus
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Slate

Democrats Are Missing Their Shot at the KBJ Confirmation Hearings

Despite the history-making nature of her nomination, there is some big Back to the Future energy at work during this week’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Republicans who command a 6–3 supermajority on the current Supreme Court—a ratio that will be wholly unaffected by this week’s proceedings—chose to spend much of Monday’s opening day of hearings howling in outrage about all the ways they have suffered at the hands of Democrats. As a result, they spent the morning relitigating the insults heaped upon Miguel Estrada, Robert Bork, Clarence Thomas, Janice Rogers Brown, Amy Coney Barrett, and of course Brett Kavanaugh. Many of the GOP senators’ opening statements were focused specifically on Kavanaugh, whose alleged misconduct was depicted by Sen. Ted Cruz this morning in terms of “teenage dating habits”—as if his most egregious alleged high school sin lay in asking Jennifer to the prom instead of Susie. It should go without saying that Kavanaugh was credibly accused of sexual assault, which has nothing to do with “dating,” but nobody on either side seemed to even tacitly acknowledge that distinction on Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washingtonian.com

The Cold War Over DC Ice Cream

These days, ice-cream controversies tend to be pretty mild: Jeni’s or Ice Cream Jubilee? Marionberry or mint chocolate chip? But back in the early 20th century, cold treats were a serious hot topic, and a little spot in DC was at the center of the battle over frozen desserts. Owned by a confectioner named Joseph J. Bischof, the establishment at 1339 H Street, Northeast—today home to the Pie Shop—found itself the target of the federal government’s ire.
FOOD & DRINKS
bloomberglaw.com

As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Longtime White history professor, who had been making a mockery of the Black Lives Matter Movement in the past, hung black doll from a cord of a pull-down projector screen at the front of the classroom

Two weeks ago, we reported about an incident that happened mid-March during classes when a professor was caught on camera saying the N-word at least twice and calling his students morons. The professor knew that some of his students might be recording him, but he obviously didn’t care saying “If you’re recording me, I don’t care because I’m tired of it.” This incident sparked a lot of debate online and among the local community.
SOCIETY
The Spun

State Department Releases Latest On Brittney Griner Status

On Thursday, the State Department released an update on WNBA star Brittney Griner, who’s currently in Russian custody. Earlier this year, Griner was arrested at a Russian airport when cannabis oil was found in her luggage. She could end up facing multiple years in prison, as a result. U.S....
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy