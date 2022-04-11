PHOTOS: Supporters Celebrate KBJ’s Historic Confirmation

Despite the history-making nature of her nomination, there is some big Back to the Future energy at work during this week’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Republicans who command a 6–3 supermajority on the current Supreme Court—a ratio that will be wholly unaffected by this week’s proceedings—chose to spend much of Monday’s opening day of hearings howling in outrage about all the ways they have suffered at the hands of Democrats. As a result, they spent the morning relitigating the insults heaped upon Miguel Estrada, Robert Bork, Clarence Thomas, Janice Rogers Brown, Amy Coney Barrett, and of course Brett Kavanaugh. Many of the GOP senators’ opening statements were focused specifically on Kavanaugh, whose alleged misconduct was depicted by Sen. Ted Cruz this morning in terms of “teenage dating habits”—as if his most egregious alleged high school sin lay in asking Jennifer to the prom instead of Susie. It should go without saying that Kavanaugh was credibly accused of sexual assault, which has nothing to do with “dating,” but nobody on either side seemed to even tacitly acknowledge that distinction on Monday.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 24 DAYS AGO