WATCH: Crowd runs from Times Square manhole explosion

By Sarah Vasile
 1 day ago

Footage from EarthCam shows the moment a large crowd ran from a manhole explosion. (Credit: EarthCam)

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Video from Times Square’s EarthCam showed panicked people running away from a loud bang Sunday night.

Con Edison confirmed later that the sound was a manhole explosion. The explosion was due to cable failure.

FDNY officials told PIX11 News there were three manholes on fire after the incident. The fires started about 6:47 p.m. Elevated carbon monoxide levels were found at 229 West 43rd Street, and firefighters mitigated the location’s basement and sub-basement.

Fire operations officially stopped about 8:55 p.m., officials said.

One Twitter user took footage of people running away after the initial bang and shared it with PIX11 News.

(Credit: @bdball/Twitter)

No injuries were reported.

“At this time, there have been no customer outages, and no reports of injuries or property damage,” Con Edison said. “Our crews remain on location.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

