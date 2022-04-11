ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Prince Charles and Camilla to visit Canada next month for queen's Platinum Jubilee

By Simon Druker
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38voke_0f5oozf300

April 11 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will visit Canada next month a part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebration, royal officials said Monday.

Clarence House, the royal couple's official residence, said that the pair will visit Newfoundland and Labrador, Ottawa and the Northwest Territories in May. Details of the trip will be announced at a later time, they said.

The visit next month will be the couple's first return to Canada since 2017. The Platinum Jubilee celebrates the queen's 70th year as British monarch.

A specific itinerary for the three-day trip will be released at a later date, by the Canadian Department of Heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SY6MI_0f5oozf300

The trip ​​will be the 19th to Canada for Prince Charles and the fifth for the duchess of Cornwall. During the couple's last visit five years ago, they visited Nunavut, Ontario and Quebec.

"This visit is a chance for us to showcase the evolution of our country, our diverse and inclusive society, as well as the resilience of Indigenous communities," Canadian Governor General Mary Simon said in a statement.

As a British Commonwealth realm, Canada also recognizes Queen Elizabeth II as its monarch and head of state. During a previous trip, Charles called Canada "a place that is very dear" to he and Camilla.

The queen, who turns 96 on April 21, has taken part in limited royal duties since testing positive for COVID-19 in February. She has visited Canada more than any other country during her reign. Charles also tested positive for the second time in February.

The queen officially marked 70 years on the throne in February and four days of celebrations will be held from June 2-5.

Britain's Prince Philip dies at 99: A look back

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

More Bad News For The Monarchy! The Queen Just Received The Most Devastating News About Belize

Just a few days after The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Caribbean country, Belize has reportedly taken the first step to remove Queen Elizabeth II, 95, as its head of the state in order to become a republic. As part of their 8-day visit to the Caribbean, Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40, first visited Belize before Jamaica and the Bahamas in the final leg of their tour, which ended last week.
WORLD
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Why Princess Beatrice's daring accessory at Prince Philip's service broke royal tradition

Princess Beatrice looked regal and radiant to attend her grandfather Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving on Tuesday - but her daring accessory actually broke royal tradition. Beatrice looked as stylish as ever to arrive at Westminster Abbey alongside her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, recycling her glamorous fitted 'Beatrice' coat dress...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
Hello Magazine

The four words the Queen wrote in last note to her beloved husband Prince Philip

The Queen and members of the royal family will pay tribute to the late Prince Philip on Tuesday at a service of thanksgiving in London's Westminster Abbey. As the monarch remembers Prince Philip's dedication to family, the nation and the Commonwealth at this special event, HELLO! takes a look back at the Queen's last written words to her beloved husband.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#British#Indigenous#Canadian
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announce they have made donations to charities to 'support the people of Ukraine' - as they pay tribute to Invictus Games athlete who died in conflict

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made donations of an undisclosed amount to charities to support the people of Ukraine as they paid tribute to Invictus Games athlete killed in action in Ukraine. In past weeks as Ukrainians fought tooth and nail to defend their cities against Russian aggression, the...
CHARITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton pays homage to the Queen in striking bridal white dress

The Duchess of Cambridge was a vision in white to attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade in Jamaica alongside her husband Prince William on Thursday. Duchess Kate's beauty was unparalleled in a gorgeous white lace dress designed by Alexander McQueen. The royal often turns to McQueen to design her occasionwear, and it's easy to see why. The British label is famous for its groundbreaking designs, feminine tailored silhouettes and expert lacework that perfectly complement her signature style.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Nearly Broke Down After Prince Of Wales Was Targeted By Terrorists With A Bomb While Carrying Out Royal Duties

Queen Elizabeth nearly broke down and canceled engagement when terrorists targetted Prince Charles. Queen Elizabeth II had a near meltdown when her son and the heir apparent, Prince Charles, was targeted by terrorists while carrying out his royal duties in Wales. The monarch was so devastated and fortunately, escaped the bombing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Is The Only Royal Close To Monarch's Exceptionality Not Heirs Prince Charles Or Prince William, Columnist Rod Liddle Says

Princess Anne is the only royal close to Queen Elizabeth's exceptionality which defines her reign. Princess Anne is way below the line of succession and is unlikely to be the next Queen after her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, many are rooting for her. English journalist Rod Liddle weighed in on the future of the monarchy and what the Princess Royal has that the heirs to the throne, Prince Charles and Prince William, lack.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince William and Kate Middleton 'declined' invitation to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding after David and Victoria wrote to the couple, source claims

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned down an invitation to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding, it has been reported. The groom's parents David, 46, and Victoria Beckham, 47, are said to have written to Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, to invite them to the $3.5million extravaganza in Palm Beach, Florida.
CELEBRITIES
Travel + Leisure

The Little-known Reason Why Kate Middleton Looks So Perfect When She Steps Off a Plane

Kate Middleton is no stranger to travel. As the Duchess of Cambridge, she's been on her fair share of world tours, including her 2014 tour to Australia and New Zealand alongside her husband Prince William and their then-new baby Prince George, the couple's tour of India in 2016, and their 2018 travels to Sweden with all three kids in tow. And now, Middleton is traveling alongside her husband once again for an eight-day tour of the Caribbean, including stops in Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas. And through it all one thing has remained the same: Middleton always steps off the plane looking like as stylish as can be.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton glows in most striking dress yet during Bahamas rainstorm

The Duchess of Cambridge defied the weather on Friday, looking elegant in a mint green dress during a tropical downpour when she and Prince William visited a primary school in the Bahamas. Kate Middleton opted for a mint green chiffon midi dress from Self-Portrait featuring button-up detailing and delicate puff...
WORLD
Daily Mail

The Queen and Prince Philip's much-adored niece Lady Sarah Chatto - Princess Margaret's daughter- arrives for the memorial service in a navy ensemble

Princess Margaret's beloved daughter Sarah Chatto looked emotional she arrived for Prince Philip's memorial service this morning. The Queen's only niece, who has remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip for many years, joined other members of the royal family today to celebrate the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away last April at the age of 99.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
331K+
Followers
54K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy