National Pet Day started in 2006 to celebrate animals, encourage adoption

April 11 (UPI) -- National Pet Day, celebrated annually on April 11, was started by an animal welfare advocate in 2006 to celebrate family pets and encourage adoption.

The holiday was founded in 2006 by Colleen Paige, an animal welfare advocate and family lifestyle expert, and the day is aimed at celebrating the animals that enrich human lives as well as encouraging people in search of pets to consider adoption from shelters and rescues.

Paige is also behind the creation of holidays including National Dog Day, National Cat Day and National Horse Protection Day.

Other holidays and observations for April 11 include National Cheese Fondue Day, National Poutine Day, Submarine Day and National "Louie Louie" Day.