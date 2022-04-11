ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

‘Crazy’ mom-to-be paints newborn’s toenail to avoid switch at birth

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vO0Cp_0f5oosTy00
TikTok user My Sahm Lifestyle is taking precautions to ensure that her newborn son won't be switched at the hospital after she gives birth. TikTok/my_sahm_lifestyle

Switching it up? Absolutely not.

A mom-to-be on TikTok shared that she’s afraid of her newborn son being swapped out for another kid at the hospital following his birth.

Her solution? She plans to paint one of her son’s toenails immediately after giving birth to avoid a hospital snafu.

“People think I’m crazy for thinking of painting my son’s toenail when he’s born,” the pregnant mama, who goes by the name My Sahm Lifestyle on the social media platform, wrote in a caption over her video.

“[I’m] paranoid because I’ve heard of babies being switched at birth so whatever works & keeps me at ease I’ll do!” the 30-year-old continued on the clip, which was set to the tune of Patsy Cline’s 1961 hit, “Crazy.” The user’s video has earned more than 2,000 likes and almost 60,000 views so far.

In her caption, she scribed, “Have y’all seen switched at birth? Yeah.. he’s getting a cute white or blue toe at birth lmfao.”

@my_sahm_lifestyle

Have y’all seen switched at birth? Yeah.. he’s getting a cute white or blue toe at birth lmfao #foryou #fyp #ByeByeSundayBlues #ImoniCarly #newborns #laboranddelivery #babyboy #pregnany #cautious

♬ Crazy – Patsy Cline

“Switched at Birth” was a 2011 drama series that premiered on ABC Family (now Freeform), where two teens who were switched at birth and grew up in vastly different environments and experienced dissimilar home lives. The show was praised at the time for featuring deaf actors and their in-depth use of American Sign Language.

Commenters expressed their own opinions about the idea. “I just didn’t let them take my baby out the room whatsoever,” one user wrote. “They did everything right in front of me.”

The TikTok influencer even replied back, saying: “Of course, I want that too but sometimes things can happen 😏 I want to be extra prepared in case baby has to leave room 😳.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TOypJ_0f5oosTy00
“People think I’m crazy for thinking of painting my son’s toenail when he’s born,” she wrote in her video.

“My baby never left the room. they did all the test in front of me & he had a bracelet on w/ my name ofc,” another commented.

Someone else, presumably pregnant, gave their two cents, agreeing with Sahm: “I did it with my daughter and I’m going to do it with this baby.”

“Our hospital has security bands that lock down the whole floor also they have to make sure that baby’s band numbers match moms band, ” another user wrote.

One discussed an alarming experience that she claimed her boyfriend’s mom went through after she gave birth. “My bfs mom kept getting woken up to feed him she got fed up and was like ‘There’s no way he’s hungry!’ and turns out she was feeding another baby too,” they said.

“I’m doing a personalized bracelet… you never know what can happen.. better safe than sorry,” someone else penned.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patsy Cline
The US Sun

I had no idea I was pregnant but caught my baby’s head when I was having a shower – my periods hadn’t even stopped

A WOMAN got the shock of her life when she gave birth alone in the shower - having had no idea she was pregnant. Dimitty Bonnet, 28, who was already a mum-of-two, had given up hopes of having another child and was left utterly dumfounded when she felt the sudden urge to push while in the shower - catching the baby's head between her legs.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Tri-City Herald

Pregnant ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Shares Hint at Baby No. 2’s Name: ‘We Have a Few in Mind’

Dropping clues! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Halterman (née Slaton) shared a hint about possible names for baby boy No. 2 as she shared an update on her pregnancy. “25 weeks already!! 13 more week until i meet my little boy… No he dont have a name yet,” Amy, 34, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 4. “But we have few names in mind we going to pick one when his here.. Of course horror related to match gage. Lol.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paints#Switched At Birth#Newborns#Abc Family#Painting
SheKnows

Pregnant Wife Bans Husband From Delivery Room After Baby Name Divides Family. Is She Justified?

Click here to read the full article. A pregnant woman has banned her husband — and her in-laws — from the delivery room after a baby name debate spiraled. Choosing your baby’s name is a heavy decision; couples will deliberate, and even disagree, on the topic. But opening up the debate to extended family members is messy, as a woman on Reddit learned. “In my husband’s family, there is a tradition of naming a baby before it is born,” she explained on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” vertical. “The name is embroidered onto a blanket that has been passed down from generation...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Mother-to-be is convinced her baby girl is going to be trouble after she's spotted flipping the bird TWICE in her scans

A mother-to-be is convinced her unborn daughter is going to be 'trouble' after she was spotted swearing twice in 3D baby scans. Ang Slater from Pottstown, Pennsylvania, went for an ultrasound when she was 25-weeks pregnant last month but was stunned when her unborn baby girl made some unmistakable hand gestures - giving the middle finger in one snap and sticking two fingers up in another.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Paintings
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
TODAY.com

‘Off the charts’: This cute baby is astonishing the internet with her size

When Blaze Soliai was born six months ago, she was an average-sized baby weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces. But since then, the breastfed infant has grown. A lot. “Now she’s 23 pounds and off the charts for weight and height,” Blaze’s mother, Leanne Soliai, told TODAY Parents. “Whenever we leave the house, people are like, 'Oh my God, I just want to squish her cheeks.' 'Look at those rolls!' She gets lots of attention.”
SACRAMENTO, CA
Gillian Sisley

Mom Refuses to Forgive Boyfriend for Calling Newborn Baby 'Ugly'

Should a parent ever insult their own child’s looks?. Becoming a parent is something that people take pride in. It tends to be a thankless job, and takes an incredible amount of work. But of the over 10,000 people who become parents every single day in the US, it is still a time of happiness and celebration.
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
Popculture

Gilbert Gottfried's Cause of Death Revealed by His Representative

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried died Tuesday from a heart abnormality, his representative told TMZ. Gottfried's family said the Aladdin star died after a "long illness." Gottfried, who was beloved for his hilarious jokes and shrill voice, was 67. Gottfried's rep, Glenn Schwartz, said he died from a heart abnormality called Ventricular...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy