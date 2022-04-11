ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Whole Foods-brand salad dressing recalled over allergy concerns

By Daniella Genovese, Fox Business
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=147TEb_0f5oorbF00
Officials discovered that the product was shipped in packaging that didn't disclose the presence of soy and wheat allergen. FDA

A Whole Foods-branded salad dressing is being recalled over a mislabeling error and undeclared allergens, according to a recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

Van Law Food Products Inc. voluntarily recalled bottles of the Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing “because it may contain undeclared Soy and Wheat allergens,” according to the recall.

Consumers who are allergic or have sensitivity to soy or wheat can risk having a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled dressing, according to officials.

The 12-oz. glass bottles were distributed to Whole Food stores in Arkansas, Connecticut, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, New York, Texas and New Hampshire, according to the recall. The recalled bottles have a “best by” date of Nov. 17, 2022.

The company initiated the recall after officials discovered that the product was shipped in packaging that didn’t disclose the presence of soy and wheat allergen.

“Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in Van Law Food Product’s labeling and packaging processes,” according to the recall.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses connected to the recalled product.

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Kroger Product Recalled in 17 States

If you have shopped at Kroger and purchased the store's Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, check your cupboards and heed this recall. Continental Mills recalls the mix due to "potential foreign material contamination." According to the FDA, contamination is not something you want to swallow. "Continental Mills has issued a...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Fruit and Vegetable Recall Issued Due to Possible Listeria Risk

Spring is here and as you start your spring cleaning, it may be time to check your refrigerator for recalled products, including recently recalled fruits and vegetables. Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. on March 20 issued a voluntary recall of all fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips that were sold at popular stores including Wegmans due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Rhode Island State
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Chocolate Snack Cake Product

Federal health officials announced a recall of popular chocolate cake products sold in the region due to undeclared allergens. Kentucky-based Tova Industries is voluntarily recalling Carbquik Mug Cake Double Chocolate Chunk OU-Dairy (Water and Butter Prep) because it contains undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared. In total,...
FOOD SAFETY
Vice

Superbug-Infected Chicken Is Being Sold All Over the US

This story was reported in collaboration with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, an independent not-for-profit news organization based in London. Joanne Canda-Alvarez found her 9-year-old son splayed out on his bedroom floor, unable to move and foaming at the mouth. The day before, Jayven had been playing golf with his family. Now he was completely paralysed by the sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disease that doctors linked to campylobacter, a bacteria mainly found in poultry products.
AGRICULTURE
BGR.com

Major deodorant recall: Stop using these Suave deodorants immediately

The last time we warned you about using dangerous deodorants at home, we talked about the Brut and Sure recall. That recall action followed the detection of elevated levels of benzene in those deodorant brands. More than a month later, it’s now time to pay attention to your deodorants again, as Unilever announced a recall for two Suave brands. Like the Brut and Sure recall from a few weeks ago, this new recall also involves elevated levels of benzene.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Allergy#Whole Foods#Soy Allergy#Food Drink#Van Law Food Product
Popculture

Hash Browns Recalled in 9 States, FDA Says

Thanks to a recall issued last week, hash browns lovers in the northeast might want to pause before eating breakfast. Cavendish Farms Corporation recalled over 400 Original Hash Brown Patties cases due to undeclared wheat ingredients. People with wheat allergies or sensitivity could have a severe reaction if exposed. Cavendish...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News Channel 34

Kinder chocolate products recalled for salmonella contamination

(WWTI) — Ferrero U.S.A., Inc. has recalled two of its products for a possible health hazard. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the company’s Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket have been recalled. The recall was initiated since the products were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella typhimurium was […]
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Popular Hummus Recalled Due to Concerns of Plastic Pieces in Product

Hummus fans who recently bought their favorite flavor from the supermarket chain Wegmans might want to check the label before eating it. Earlier this month, the company recalled the popular store-brand Roasted Garlic hummus because it might contain plastic pieces. This isn't the first time Wegmans had to recall hummus for this reason.
FOOD SAFETY
FingerLakes1.com

Recall: Ready to Eat Chicken meals recall

These meal kits are being recall. FSIS issues recall on ready to eat chicken meal kits. Due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The chicken breasts in these ready to eat meals contains wheat and soy. These are both known allergens. And they are not declared on the packaging. So far...
MAINE, NY
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Brand Of Cheese-Flavored Crackers

A popular brand of cheese-flavored crackers has been recalled. B&G Foods announced on Saturday, April 2 that it is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of a single date code of 6-ounce Back to Nature Cheddalicious cheese-flavored crackers, with a “best by” date of SEP 05 2022. (The “best by” date is located on the top of the box.)
FOOD SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy