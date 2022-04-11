ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Horrifying map reveals 5,000 new viruses lurking under ocean

By Tyler Baum, The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2izN53_0f5ooqiW00
The study analyzed microscopic viruses extracted from the enormous global ocean system. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Researchers have completed an analysis of ocean water from all over the globe and found thousands of previously undiscovered viruses.

The study focused on RNA viruses, like COVID, which can replicate themselves much faster than DNA viruses.

These viruses also lack a “genetic bar code” because they do not house their evolutionary information in DNA.

“Without this bar code, trying to distinguish different species of virus in the wild can be challenging,” the study wrote.

The team zeroed in on plankton, which can move any direction in water regardless of currents.

Because of their mobility, plankton are critical to underwater ecosystems and food chains – they are also major carriers of RNA viruses.

To identify viruses, the researchers flagged a specific enzyme known to make viruses replicate.

The RNA viruses have very slight differences in the genetic coding of this enzyme – 44,000 different genes that can contribute to the replication process were found.

They sought to then isolate the genes of samples, and determine their connection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sv0EM_0f5ooqiW00
New organizational groups for viruses were discovered.

“The more similar two genes were, the more likely viruses with those genes were closely related,” giving researchers a glimpse into the early history of viruses on Earth.

The study also discovered five new phyla for RNA viruses.

Phylum is the fourth broadest organizational category for organisms.

Organisms within the same phylum are related in some biological fashion – for example, all vertebrates are in the phylum Chordate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QtKI1_0f5ooqiW00
Map showing the distribution of RNA viruses across the ocean.

One of the new phyla, Taraviricota, gives scientists hope for understanding how and why viruses replicate.

“We believe that Taraviricota might be the missing link in the evolution of RNA viruses that researchers have long sought, connecting two different known branches of RNA viruses that diverged in how they replicate,” they wrote.

Though the research was successful in its own right, much is still left to be discovered.

The results of the study did discover thousands of new RNA viruses and their genetic details, but it is still unclear who or what is at risk of infection.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

36-million-year-old fossil of “sea monster” found in desert

Paleontologists on Thursday unveiled the fossilized remains of an ancient whale that inhabited the seas 36 million years ago, found last year in a Peruvian desert. Scientists called the creature a “sea monster” that “surely did a lot of damage.”. “We have presented the new Peruvian basilosaurus,...
WILDLIFE
World Economic Forum

This is how many humans have ever existed, according to researchers

It's expected the global population will hit 8 billion in 2022. This milestone has prompted researchers to work out how many people have ever existed. They estimate that 109 billion people have lived and died over the course of 192,000 years. And that 7% of all humans who have ever...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rna Viruses#Dna#Ocean Water#Rna#Covid
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Octopuses, Mollusks, and Other Invertebrates Have Emotions

Octopuses can deal with complex puzzles and show different preferences, individual persons, though whether they and other animals and invertebrates have emotional responses is a hotly debated topic that, according to a York University expert in animal minds, could shake things up humans' moral decision-making. Most countries do not acknowledge...
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
LiveScience

San Andreas Fault's creeping section could unleash large earthquakes

The middle section of the San Andreas Fault may have the capacity to host larger earthquakes than previously believed. Between the towns of Parkfield and Hollister, the famous California fault undergoes something called aseismic creep. Instead of building up strain and then slipping in one earth-rattling moment, the two sections of fault move imperceptibly, releasing stress without causing large quakes. But looking back millions of years in time, researchers have found that this section of fault may have experienced earthquakes of magnitude 7 and higher. That is larger than the magnitude-6.9 Loma Prieta temblor that killed 63 people in the Bay Area in 1989.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Science
natureworldnews.com

Two ‘Shape-Shifting’ Blobs the Size of Continents Lie Deep Inside the Earth

Scientists and experts claim that two continent-sized blobs lurk deep inside our planet, in which one seems to be beneath Africa, while the second beneath the Pacific Coast. According to ScienceAlert, the blobs' origins are 2,900 kilometers underneath the ground, nearly midway to the earth's center. These blobs are assumed to be the origin of ascending streams of molten rock known as deep mantle plumes, which approach the earth's soil climate.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Meet 'Horridus,' one of the most complete Triceratops fossils ever found

A massive Triceratops that died 67 million years ago left behind a near-complete skeleton that is among the most intact ever found. Nicknamed "Horridus" after the species name (Triceratops horridus), the fossil, which is about 85% complete, made its public debut on March 12 at Melbourne Museum in Australia in the new exhibit "Triceratops: Fate of the Dinosaurs," representatives said in a statement.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

New Species of Armored Dinosaur Unearthed in China

A new species of armored dinosaur has been described from China. It is the earliest fossil remains from this group to be found in Asia, adding to the understanding of how these curious dinosaurs evolved and spread around the world. Armored dinosaurs are some of the most recognizable dinosaurs, including...
WORLD
BGR.com

Startling sinkholes hundreds of feet wide have formed in the Arctic seafloor

A new study from researchers at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) has given us insight into several rapid changes in the Arctic seafloor. The new study outlines several new sinkholes in the Arctic seafloor’s ancient permafrost. Scientists say the largest of the sinkholes has formed over the past decade, a stark reminder of how much climate change affects our planet.
EARTH SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Scientists to Resurrect Giant Long-Lost Rat That Went Extinct 120 Years Ago

De-extinction is the process of resurrecting species that have died out or gone extinct. This seems to have provided some people an opportunity to expand diversity of species and bring back animals which humans have driven away back to life. De-extinction scientists set to bring an enormous, long-lost rat back...
WILDLIFE
studyfinds.org

Prehistoric border wall? 300-story ice barrier may have blocked ancient humans from reaching America

CORVALLIS, Ore. — A gigantic wall of ice may have been the first border wall in history that kept ancient humans from reaching North America. Researchers believe this icy barrier was up to 300 stories tall, which is taller than any building on the planet today! The findings may rewrite the history books and reveal how the “first Americans” actually reached the continent.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Independent

Hubble Space Telescope reveals two strange planets where it rains vapourised rock and the atmosphere is ‘sunburned’

New research from the Hubble Space Telescope has revealed details behind two ‘super-hot Jupiter’ planets, one where it rains vapourised rock and another where its atmosphere is being “sunburned” by its star.‘Hot Jupiters’ are extremely large planets that experience scorching temperatures due to their proximity to their sun. These bodies reach temperatures above 1,600 degrees Celsius, which is hot enough to vaporize most metals, including titanium, and are the hottest planetary atmospheres humans have ever discovered."We still don’t have a good understanding of weather in different planetary environments," said David Sing of the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, co-author...
ASTRONOMY
Futurity

Ancient sludge under permafrost indicates Earth’s future

Using lake sediment in the Tibetan Plateau, researchers show that permafrost at high elevations is more vulnerable than arctic permafrost under projected future climate conditions. From the ancient sludge of lakebeds in Asia’s Tibetan Plateau, scientists can decipher a vision of Earth’s future. That future, it turns out, will look...
SCIENCE
BBC

First giant Galapagos tortoises born at Crocodiles of the World

Giant Galapagos tortoises have been successfully bred in a British zoo for the first time. The two newborns were fathered by 70-year-old Dirk, who first arrived in the UK in the 1960s and is described as being in "peak physical condition". He bred with mother Charlie, 21, in November at...
ANIMALS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy