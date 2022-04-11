ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True twin in Dior for her 4th birthday

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Khloé Kardashian celebrated daughter True Thompson turning 4 in Dior.

And the birthday girl followed suit, wearing a pale pink logo-print dress trimmed with feathers and paired with white sneakers, a diamond necklace and blush-hued braids.

True further accessorized with face paint featuring a butterfly, a flower and plenty of glitter to match her designer mini.

Mom Khloé, 37, opted for rose-colored Dior duds of her own, including monogram-print jeans and a matching corset top — seemingly vintage pieces from the fashion house’s spring 2004 collection.

It’s not the mother/daughter duo’s first twinning moment; just last week, they wore similar nude silk dresses to the red carpet premiere of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” and they also donned matching Dior in 2021.

Like any true celebrity, True had an outfit change during the festivities, putting on a tie-dyed one-piece swimsuit that read, “Living my best life.”

While it’s sold out, a similar PQ Swim style is available at Bloomingdales ($74).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hz1vs_0f5oojmf00
True wore a custom Dior dress complete with a feathered bottom.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jaYh3_0f5oojmf00
True paired her custom mini with white sneakers and a diamond necklace.

The other kids at the party got the matching memo, as many wore their own pink and lavender ensembles. Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North, was also spotted at the family festivities, although she wore oversized jeans and a T-shirt printed with dad Kanye West’s face instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EX7rH_0f5oojmf00
Khloé wore her own pale pink Dior look.

The birthday girl enjoyed custom M&Ms courtesy of Rob Kardashian (she calls him “Uncle Bob”) in pink, blue and lavender. The bash had its own balloon wall in similar colors, a matching bounce house and a grand entrance inspired by cat ears. Guests could even play with kittens.

True’s father, Tristan Thompson, did not appear in the many Instagram Stories from the party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EhHFZ_0f5oojmf00
Khloé and her daughter wore matching Dior ensembles for the birthday party.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Kylie Jenner praised for ‘normalising’ postpartum bodies in new photo with son

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated the birth of their second child by sharing unseen footage of the moments leading up to his 2 February 2022 birth. A nine-minute YouTube video showed clips from her son’s baby shower, a look inside the baby’s nursery, and special messages from members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.The 24-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram to inform her followers of the new video, where she shared a black-and-white image of the newborn’s feet pressed against her bare belly. The natural moment resonated with fans, who believed that Jenner’s postpartum photo was a raw...
CELEBRITIES
Urban Islandz

Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz Spotted Together, Twitter Reacts

Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz have reportedly rekindled their old flame after being spotted on a dinner date. The speculations have not been confirmed, but social media users are not in support of such a union. Reports emerged on Monday (March 15) that the Kardashian sister had a private outing with the controversial Trey Songz at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
True Thompson
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Rob Kardashian
shefinds

How Scott Disick REALLY Feels About Kourtney Kardashian Having A Baby With Travis Barker (Hint: It’s Not Good)

Scott Disick is never shy when it comes to speaking his mind (isn’t that why he was so often regarded as the *best* part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?!) which is why we weren’t surprised to hear that he has already weighed in on 42-year-old ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s very public desire to have a baby with her fiancé Travis Barker.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Kardashian Family#Twinning#Monogram#The Fashion House#Pq Swim#Bloomingdales#M M
CinemaBlend

Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Images Of Her Baby... Oh Yeah And The Fact She And Travis Scott Changed His Name

Kylie Jenner is the latest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have welcomed a new life into the world. On February 2, Jenner and longtime partner Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a baby boy whose name was revealed to be Wolf Webster. Fans have since been eager to see snapshots of the little one, but Jenner and Scott have been taking their time when it comes to sharing photos. Some may be happy to hear, though, that the reality TV star has dropped a few sweet images that celebrate her new child… Oh, and she also just happened to mention that the baby’s name is no longer Wolf.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kim Kardashian sizzles in skintight dress at Oscars 2022 afterparty

Kim Kardashian might not have been invited to the 2022 Oscars like sister Kourtney, but she certainly looked A-list at Vanity Fair’s star-studded afterparty. Kardashian, 41, turned heads in a bright blue second-skin Balenciaga gown with a dramatic train, built-in gloves and an open back, along with silver sunglasses that looked both futuristic and retro. She walked the red carpet solo, sans boyfriend Pete Davidson, and sparkled in enormous diamond drop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz. “The Kardashians” star went for drama in a neon blue train. Getty Images Kardashian wore her long black locks in a slicked-back, middle-parted ponytail that looked as tight...
CELEBRITIES
Shreveport Magazine

“It’s people like this that keep racism alive”, Black mother claims her daughter was called a gorilla by a ‘friend’ in a racist handmade birthday card

The 34-year-old black mother said her daughter was called a gorilla by a ‘friend’ in a racist handmade birthday card. She shared the throwback video on her social media account. In the video, the child is reading the racist card out loud at her birthday party. The mom also said she talked with her daughter about racism and immediately ended her friendship with the other girl. The mother of three also decided to be the bigger person and opted against confronting the child’s parents.
SOCIETY
In Style

Kris Jenner Just Debuted a Sleek Bob After Years of Rocking Her Signature Pixie Cut

While we're used to the Kardashian-Jenner clan constantly switching up their looks, Kris Jenner has long been considered ol' reliable when it comes to her signature pixie cut. Even when the matriarch tried on an icy platinum blonde color years ago (and almost instantly became a meme because of it), she still kept the same cropped cut we all know and love. Well, it seems the momager was finally ready to change things up during her last salon appointment, and — in true Kar-Jenner fashion — took to social media to debut her new 'do.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & BF Devin Booker Run Errands After She Reveals She Watches All His Games: Rare Photos

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are rarely seen out together. The low key couple ran errands around Los Angeles on April 7. Kendall Jenner, 26, and Devin Booker, 25, were spotted running errands. The rarely seen couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 7 for the low key outing. Both the model and NBA star were casually dressed, with Kendall opting for a pair of green and black sides, a black tank top dress and a patterned blue cardigan. She later removed the sweater, seemingly due to the high temperatures, as she walked alongside the Phoenix Suns star. Meanwhile, Devin opted for a white t-shirt, brown pants and classic black All-Star Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Page Six

95K+
Followers
11K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy