ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Up to 16 inches of snow, 55 MPH winds set to blast Colorado

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago

A cold front is on track to bring powerful winds, and up to 16 inches of snow to Colorado over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The approaching storm is expected to arrive on Monday at around 9 PM and continue through Wednesday evening.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Rabbit Ears Pass, with the service calling for between 8 and 16 inches of snow to fall over the next three days. Travel conditions will be poor at times due to gusting winds as high as 55 MPH.

"If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org ," the NWS said.

An additional Winter Storm Warning was issued for the Eastern Sawatch Mountains, and the Eastern San Juan Mountains, according to the service. In the high-end snowfall scenario, the area could see a foot of snow. Wind gusts up to 70 MPH are possible, NWS forecasts show.

"Travel could be very difficult due to extensive blowing snow. Very strong winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes," the service said.

A Winter Weather Advisory was also issued for Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, and The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks until Wednesday at 6 PM. NWS is calling for between 6 and 12 inches of snow to fall in these areas.

Find additional forecast and weather updates on the National Weather Service website .

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

24 inches of snow possible, travel disruptions likely in Colorado

Big snow is about to hit some parts of Colorado and forecasts are now calling for even more accumulation than what was predicted yesterday. According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to fall from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, dropping the deepest totals in the Front Range foothills, along the Palmer Divide, and along mountains east of the Continental Divide.
COLORADO STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne NWS: 4-6 Inches of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says up to 6 inches of snow could fall in some areas of southeast Wyoming. The agency posted this statement on Wednesday evening:. Evening update for a low/medium confidence snowfall forecast tonight through tomorrow but could have localized higher impacts. Looking at...
CHEYENNE, WY
96.1 The Breeze

Western New York Bracing For 6 Inches Of Snow

The snow and cold are not quite over yet for Western New York as another round of arctic weather is coming our way this weekend. We are looking for a major cool down this Saturday and Sunday before a snowy blast will hit the region on Sunday and Monday. According to WIVB's Mike Cejka Tweeted out that a couple of inches is expected across much of Western New York with some spots picking up to almost 6 inches of snow.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

One dead after vehicle tumbles off cliff to base of reservoir in Colorado

A fatal crash resulted in a vehicle landing beside Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins, Colorado. According to Colorado State Patrol, the deadly crash took place on Monday morning at about 7:12 AM, specifically in the area of Horsetooth Cliffs Way and South Centennial Drive. One person was killed when their hatchback rolled off the side of the road and to the base of Horsetooth Reservoir, but few other details are available.
FORT COLLINS, CO
OutThere Colorado

[BREAKING] Multiple I-70 closures take place at Colorado's mountains get hammered with snow

At time of publishing, two closures were in place on Colorado's I-70, and it's likely more will occur on a snowy day in the Centennial State mountain region. One closure is in place on I-70 eastbound over Vail Pass due to safety concerns. While not specified in the brief announcement, these 'safety concerns' are presumably winter weather-related, with snow seen covering the road in on-site traffic cameras.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Blowing Snow#San Juan Mountains#Extreme Weather#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
OutThere Colorado

Up to 8 inches of snow possible from Colorado's spring-time snowstorm

After a sunny and mild introduction to spring 2022 in Colorado, more snow is expected to start falling Monday morning, according to weather maps from the National Weather Service (NWS). "Snow develops tonight and continues through Monday. The highest snow amounts are expected over the southern Foothills and Palmer Divide," the service said in a tweet on Sunday. The service has also issued a winter storm watch from Monday morning...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Denver breaks temperature record on frigid April morning

That's the advice that the National Weather Service in Boulder tweeted out Wednesday, as the Denver area is expected to see cold temperatures in the morning. In fact, Denver International Airport hit 11 degrees Wednesday morning, which broke the record of 15 degrees, set in 2020, for April 13, the weather service reported. The National Weather Service would later report that the Denver temperature fell even lower, to 10 degrees.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Monday’s Snow Totals From Colorado’s Eastern Plains Show Up To 18″ Fell In A Narrow Band

DENVER (CBS4) – Monday was a tough travel day on the eastern plains of Colorado as a wind-driven snow created slick roads and white-out conditions at times. Some places along Interstate 70 near the Kansas state line reported more than a foot of snow. Heavy snow also fell in parts of southern Colorado in the vicinity of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Travel was difficult along Interstate 25 between Pueblo and the New Mexico state line for several hours. Final total seems to be about 11” but we’re thinking about a foot total after we went to bed and then it settled...
COLORADO STATE
9News

Morning snow, blustery winds

The first full day of spring on Monday will feature...slushy snow, gusty winds and cold temperatures. Don't worry - the sunshine and warmer temps are back mid-week.
ENVIRONMENT
OutThere Colorado

Here's when more snow might hit Colorado

While hazardous winter weather is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Wednesday night, it's also time to look ahead to what conditions are fast approaching. According to National Weather Service 'hazardous weather outlooks' posted for most parts of Colorado, there probably won't be snowfall that causes problems over the next week, with most concern focused on fire risk.
COLORADO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Chilly weekend with rain, snow, and wind

Saturday: Light snow showers, windy, cold, high 39. Sunday: AM flurries, clearing, cold, windy, high 38. An upper-level disturbance will move through the region today, bringing scattered rain showers off and on throughout the day and into Saturday. Temperatures will be cold today, with daytime highs topping out in the upper 40s. We’ll also be windy today, with sustained winds anywhere from 10-15 mph, and gusts upwards of 25 mph today.
COLUMBUS, OH
OutThere Colorado

"Avoid being outside": Strong winds blast Colorado, creating dangerous conditions

According to the National Weather Service, Coloradans in areas currently under high wind warnings "should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches," also staying in low levels of homes and away from windows, if possible. Various wind speed warnings and advisories currently span parts of southern, central, and eastern Colorado, with 'high wind warnings' activated in Colorado Springs, Castle Rock, and Pueblo, among other places.
COLORADO STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Spring Storm Will Bring Rain, Wind and Snow to SoCal

It's not quite April yet, but some much-needed spring showers are on the way early Monday morning to water flowers at the SoCal coasts, blow breezes through the mountains and deserts, and drop snow at high elevations. Clouds can already be spotted in parts of the region Sunday afternoon, but...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy