Coldwell Banker Unveils New Tool for Central Ohioans Looking for a New Home

An $800,000 home has hit the market in Fairfax, Virginia — and it comes with its very own squatter. The listing for the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has baffled social media users with its bizarre warning that any buyer will have to agree to have someone living on the lower level — with no lease.
COHOES - Coldwell Banker Commercial Prime Properties was named the top producing affiliate in 2021 among the six Coldwell Banker commercial brokers in the state, according to a statement released Wednesday. The ranking is based on closed adjusted gross commission income. Todd Curley, a partner in the Prime Properties venture,...
Posted: 7:00 am, March 23, 2022 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. City council accepts WPA. recreation plan, leader will be sent here. First steps toward organized recreation in Paso Robles were taken Monday night when the city council voted $300 to purchase materials and supplies for the first year’s program and accepted the offer of the WPA to provide trained recreation leadership.
