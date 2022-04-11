Nonin Medical

An In-Depth and UnCensored Examination of Myocarditis and V-Aids. IN DEPTH AND UNCENSORED EXAMINATION OF MYOCARDITIS AND V-AIDS. There is no greater pain than a Mother who loses a child because of a decision that she made. It’s the reason why parents err on the side of caution hoping to exercise wisdom before strength. The idea is to have the wisdom not to get yourself into a situation before you’re praying for the strength to get yourself out. For the parents of the hundreds of children and athletes that thought they were acting responsibly when they got their children vaccinated only to have them suffer from Myocarditis or suffer from one of the other Cardiovascular issues attributed to the Vaccines is a burden of grief almost impossible to imagine. With 80% of the population allegedly Vaccinated and people everywhere too busy to research or too indoctrinated to question, it’s important to provide a summary of credible information to prevent or recover from the same thing from happening again.

HEALTH ・ 26 DAYS AGO