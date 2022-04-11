Anthony Davis still thinks he and LeBron James can lead Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Despite coming off a second straight NBA season that left much to be desired, Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis hasn't lost hope that he and LeBron James still have the power to lead the team on another deep playoff run in the future.

"I think us two can. We've shown that we can," Davis said following Sunday's regular-season finale, via ESPN. "I don't know that's something we just have to reevaluate in the offseason, upstairs, me and him talking about this season and what we would like to see next season and kind of just figure it out."

Davis only played 40 games during the 2021-22 season due to leg and foot injuries, with the latter possibly needing an MRI now that the regular season has ended. Davis' extended absence, particularly after the All-Star break, was apparent on a Lakers team that struggled to sustain any scoring power or solid defense.

James' own absence due to injuries didn't help matters, either.

"To not log enough minutes together is what hurt us," Davis said of his teammate. "I still think us being on the floor together where [there is only] two out of three can win basketball games; it just didn't happen."

Davis also defended Russell Westbrook, who has fielded the most criticism after being a disappointment in his first season in LA.

"Russ isn't a one-man show," Davis said. "He can't beat teams by himself. It's all of us. It's my play, me not being on the floor. Bron's play, him not being on the floor. Everybody. Coaches. Everybody's a part of the blame. Russ, it wasn't his fault."

Davis' comments come as the Lakers start what will be an interesting offseason. Head coach Frank Vogel is reportedly on his way out and it isn't clear what the future holds for Westbrook, who is set to become a free agent in 2023. It also isn't clear if James will stay in Southern California at this point following back-to-back disappointing seasons.

Davis, for his part, said turning the corner next season will be about players looking inward.

"I think the truth starts with the individual," Anthony said. "Each individual has to look themselves in the mirror and say what happened, what they could've done better, what could we have done better. And I think once you start with each individual, I think slowly you'll get to the answer."