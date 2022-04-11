Reynolds Hopes Lobbying Will Get Private Scholarships Bill Through House

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is calling on Christian conservatives to lobby Republicans in the House to pass a bill that provides state scholarships for 10-thousand students to attend a private or parochial school.

Reynolds was among a handful of Republican officeholders who spoke to hundreds of the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition members on Saturday night. She said more parents need the option to find a school that fits the “unique needs, the moral commitments, and the religious convictions of their family.” The Iowa Senate has passed a bill to send 55-hundred state payments to low- and moderate-income Iowa parents who enroll their kids in private schools, but the bill has yet to be debated in the Iowa House.

Critics say once the program is established, it will become an ever-expanding entitlement for private school parents and siphon state resources away from public schools.