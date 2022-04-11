ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Reynolds Hopes Lobbying Will Get Private Scholarships Bill Through House

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 1 day ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is calling on Christian conservatives to lobby Republicans in the House to pass a bill that provides state scholarships for 10-thousand students to attend a private or parochial school.

Reynolds was among a handful of Republican officeholders who spoke to hundreds of the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition members on Saturday night. She said more parents need the option to find a school that fits the “unique needs, the moral commitments, and the religious convictions of their family.” The Iowa Senate has passed a bill to send 55-hundred state payments to low- and moderate-income Iowa parents who enroll their kids in private schools, but the bill has yet to be debated in the Iowa House.

Critics say once the program is established, it will become an ever-expanding entitlement for private school parents and siphon state resources away from public schools.

Western Iowa Today

GOP Purchases Billboards with Message for President

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Republican Party purchased billboards along President Biden’s route in both directions from the Des Moines Airport. Those billboards had messages about inflation and high gas prices. Republican officeholders issued written statements generally praising Biden’s move to promote E-15, but they raised other issues. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson called for more security at the southern border and Senator Chuck Grassley called that situation a crisis. Governor Reynolds issued a thank you to the president for what she described as welcome news on ethanol, but she said the Biden Administration has more to do to address high energy costs.
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds signs Israel and antisemitism bills into law

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Reynolds signed two bills into law relating to anti-BDS of Israel and antisemitism on Wednesday. Bill HF2373 is an act relating to restrictions for companies boycotting Israel and bill HF2220 is an act relating to antisemitism in the state of Iowa. Reynolds signed the...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House Passes Changed to Deposit Law

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House overwhelmingly passed a bill to make changes in the state’s popular bottle deposit law. The Senate passed similar, but not identical legislation last month. Representative Brian Lohse of Bondurant says it’s a watershed moment for the law that assesses a nickel deposit on containers of beer and pop, to encourage customers to recycle the empties and get their nickels back. The House and Senate now have both voted to let grocery stores quit accepting empty beer and pop containers and repaying deposits, but the House has added a new twist — any grocery store that continues to serve as a redemption site would be paid a handling fee of three cents per container. That’s the new rate redemption centers in the business of just handling empty containers would get, too.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Finkenauer Plans To Challenge Judge’s Decision On Petition Signatures

(Des Moines, IA) — U-S Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer says she will appeal a district court judge’s decision all the way to the Iowa Supreme Court. Polk County District Judge Scott Beattie ruled Sunday three signatures on the former congresswoman’s nominating petitions shouldn’t have been allowed. That means her name can’t appear on the June 7th Iowa Democratic primary ballot. Finkenauer calls the decision “outrageous and meritless.”
DES MOINES, IA
WDTV

Hope Scholarship surpasses 1,000 approved awards, Treasurer says

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - State Treasurer Riley Moore announced on Tuesday his Office has awarded more than 1,000 West Virginia students the Hope Scholarship education savings account for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. “Since launching this program on March 1, we have seen an overwhelming response from the public with...
EDUCATION
Benzinga

Federal Cannabis Legalization Bill Could Get Floor Vote In The House, Sooner Rather Than Later

Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act is poised to end up on the House floor next week, reported Marijuana Moment. Rumors of a floor vote, coming from a congressional staffer and a key advocate familiar with the high-level discussions and another source close to Marijuana Moment's redaction, are being fueled by a closed-to-press session held weeks ago by congressional Democrats at a party retreat. The session featured a panel on advancing marijuana reform.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WLWT 5

Medical marijuana bill passes through Kentucky House – now off to Senate

A medical marijuana bill passed through Kentucky's House on Thursday. House Bill 136 passed 59-34. The same bill passed the House during the pandemic as well, but never received a hearing in the Senate. This time, it will. The bill would allow medical professionals to prescribe marijuana for qualifying conditions,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Western Iowa Today

Deidre DeJear, candidate for Governor, to visit Audubon County

(Audubon) Iowa Democratic candidate for Governor Deidre DeJear will meet with Audubon County residents next week. DeJear will make a stop in Brayton at the Barn Burner Restaurant. Her appearance, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20th, is part of her campaign’s 99 county tour. It will offer local residents an opportunity to hear directly from her about why she is running. This will also be a chance for DeJear to hear directly from citizens about the issues and policies that matter most in rural Iowa.
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
