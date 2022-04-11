ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

High school construction showcase returns to Springfield after two-year hiatus

KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXA28_0f5omQ2A00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — April 13, 2022 will bring more than 2,600 high school students together at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex for the Build My Future Construction Showcase.

The event will allow students to check out a variety of careers in the construction and skilled trades industries. These careers include design, engineering, labor, and more.

OTC says new manufacturing center will be a “game changer” for the Ozarks

A news release from the Missouri Job Center in Springfield said there is an increased urgency for workers across all industries, including construction.

Missouri is not the only state to hold a Build My Future event on April 13. Arkansas and Iowa are also hosting similar events and other states in the U.S. have participated in the effort to create interest among high school students in construction and trade work.

Build My Future is a nonprofit organization that is a collaborative effort between many entities such as the City of Springfield, Missouri Job Center, and the Home Builders Association, among others.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Why Greenfield, Missouri school officials decided not to renew a teacher’s contract

GREENFIELD, Mo. — A teacher in Greenfield, Missouri said her contract will not be renewed because she used a worksheet associated with the book “Dear Martin.” English teacher Kimberly Morrison said the worksheet was for students to complete before reading “Dear Martin.” “The book is called Dear Martin,” Morrison said. “The main character is Justice. […]
GREENFIELD, MO
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Education
State
Missouri State
City
Ozark, MO
Springfield, MO
Education
Springfield, MO
Government
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
FOX 2

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Hiatus#The Build#The Missouri Job Center
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two Missouri men die in Ozark County boat crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two Missouri men died in a boat crash in Ozark County on Friday morning. The crash report states 32-year-old Michael Dunlap, 38-year-old Shannon Newton and 60-year-old Robert Smith were boating along the North Fork of the White River, one mile west of Tecumseh, when the The post Two Missouri men die in Ozark County boat crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KOLR10 News

Large drug bust, alleged fentanyl in vehicle

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — A traffic stop in Laclede County, Missouri, led to a major drug bust on Interstate 44. Police arrested a man named Eric Matthew who was traveling from St. Louis to Springfield. Guns, money and drugs, including white powder believed to be fentanyl, were confiscated from Matthew. If the powder proves to […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Missouri looks to legalize shrooms

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri lawmakers are toying with legalizing psychedelic drugs. They held a public hearing on House Bill 2850. The proposal would allow people with certain medical conditions to use plant or fungus-based psychedelics. If passed, this would apply to people with dealing with PTSD, depression, or...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in 35 states, including Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Lawmakers around the country have proposed more than 230 anti-LGBTQ bills this year. That’s a record just three months in 2022. The Human Rights Campaign says 35 states have introduced these bills, including Missouri. OzarksFirst has been looking into what lawmakers are discussing in Jefferson City. Missouri has introduced 17 anti-LGBTQ bills this year, eight […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
beckershospitalreview.com

Missouri hospitals furlough 175 employees

The Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, Mo., and the Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton, Mo., said they have furloughed 175 full-time employees. The furloughed employees will still have access to healthcare benefits at least through April 30, according to an April 5 news release shared with Becker's. The furloughs come...
FULTON, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy