ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Sikh Women's Association holding 5K run

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28axfq_0f5omGS800

As the impact of COVID lessens local community celebrations are coming back and April is Sikh Heritage Month.

What better way to celebrate than joining 23ABC at the annual Sikh Women's Association Run?

After pandemic cancellations, they're back for an in-person 5K run on April 23rd.

This year’s theme is a “Walk for Hope” and the organizers hope to raise $50,000 toward scholarships for local high school seniors in support of community programs.

Organizers say the event serves as a reminder that we're all in this together.

23ABC is a proud sponsor of the run and we'd love to see you there.

You can find out more about the event and register online .

Comments / 0

Related
KERO 23 ABC News

Sikh Heritage Event

April is Sikh Heritage month, and Bakersfield joined in on the celebrations. The Sikh community in our city hosted an event to share their culture with our neighbors. There was food, a parade, prayers, and vibrance as people came together for this special time of year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
Kern County, CA
Society
County
Kern County, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

CityServe helps Kern County families celebrate Easter

Easter is just around the corner but some people in Kern County aren’t thinking about the egg hunts or candy. They’re just thinking about how to feed their family on Sunday. But for this Kern’s Kindness, 23ABC’s Kallyn Hobmann is taking a look at how one organization is helping change that.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5k Run#For Hope#High School#Pandemic#Covid
KERO 23 ABC News

CALM seeks volunteers for Spring Fling

California Living Museum is seeking volunteers for its Spring Fling event. Those interested in volunteering can register through their online portal, call 661-872-2256 or email volunteer@kern.org.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy