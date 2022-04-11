Sikh Women's Association holding 5K run

As the impact of COVID lessens local community celebrations are coming back and April is Sikh Heritage Month.

What better way to celebrate than joining 23ABC at the annual Sikh Women's Association Run?

After pandemic cancellations, they're back for an in-person 5K run on April 23rd.

This year’s theme is a “Walk for Hope” and the organizers hope to raise $50,000 toward scholarships for local high school seniors in support of community programs.

Organizers say the event serves as a reminder that we're all in this together.

23ABC is a proud sponsor of the run and we'd love to see you there.

You can find out more about the event and register online .