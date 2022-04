Sometimes, you just gotta say what you’re going to say. Sometimes, you can’t keep quiet. You simply just have to speak up, especially when you can make a situation better or fix what’s wrong. Those are the times when it’s right to state your opinion and be firm, and in the new book “Speak Up, Speak Out! The Extraordinary Life of ‘Fighting Shirley Chisholm’” by Tonya Bolden, you’ll have good, strong shoulders to stand on while you’re doing it.

