What do you do when you have fashion's hottest "It" bag? Open fashion's hottest "It" store of course. Appearing on the latest episode of The Breakfast Club, Telfar Clemens revealed that his namesake label is currently planning to open up its first-ever flagship store in New York City hopefully some time this year. “There is one coming,” Clemens told the show's hosts. “We’re opening a store this year in New York City and we’re still deciding where that’s going to be. I don’t want to say too much about it, but we’re opening a store.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 27 DAYS AGO