Maharishi Blends Sukujan-Inspired Embroidery and Military Styles for SS22 Drop 3

Following widespread pandemic-induced shutdowns, there’s no doubt that the past two years have likely changed how you view the world, how you work, and even your work wardrobe. After prolonged periods of working from home, I can tell you that most people likely feel one of two things when it comes to going back to the office—excitement or existential dread. But no matter what you feel about workspaces, you’ve probably begun to see parts of the globe reopen everything, including offices. This reopening means the return of one thing: the work wardrobe. While I personally detest sweatpants, I wholeheartedly know that dressing for a more formal workplace again can be stressful. It can feel like you’ve forgotten what’s considered “appropriate” and the easy work outfit ideas you used to rely on to get you there on time.
