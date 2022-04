Coming off a 2-1 series win over the Milwaukee Brewers at home to open the season, the Chicago Cubs were in a good spot when they traveled to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates. Although they were able to win game one behind two solo bombs from Seiya Suzuki, they dropped the finale 6-2. You’d like to see them come away with a sweep in that situation, especially with your “ace” on the bump. However, the Cubs will take the split as they still hold a 3-2 winning record after five games. Here are some underlying takeaways and numbers from the series that was.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO