Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs has been fined $15,000 for bumping into a competitor's car on the cool down lap and in pit lane after the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville. Gibbs ran into the back of JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer's car in retaliation for contact initiated by Mayer during the race's overtime lap that knocked Gibbs out of contention for the win and a $100,000 Dash4Cash bonus they were both vying for. The two then got out of their cars and came to blows during an argument that had to be broken up by crew members and officials. Neither was sanctioned for the physical altercation.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO