ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Chris Tucker to perform 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip

By Caitlin Lilly
Fox5 KVVU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Comedian Chris Tucker announced he will return to Las Vegas this summer for a...

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 1

Related
8 News Now

Wax Rock Has Arrived in Las Vegas

Las Vegas(KLAS)- It’s about drive, it’s about power and Madame Tussauds is welcoming the new Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson display with an exclusive “Teremana” bar partnership with the actor’s tequila brand at the Las Vegas location. Toast and enjoy a pic with The Rock. If you’re a Nevada Resident Madame Tussauds offers a $19.99 special.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Lisa Vanderpump opens Parisian-inspired eatery on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Reality television star and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump has opened her second eatery on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, have debuted Vanderpump à Paris inside the Paris Las Vegas. Caesars Entertainment says guests at Vanderpump...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Some properties on Las Vegas Strip to go dark for Earth Hour

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment announced that its properties on the Las Vegas Strip will go dark for one hour Saturday evening as part of Earth Hour. According to a news release, Caesars Entertainment properties across Las Vegas Boulevard will switch off non-essential exterior lights, including the Eiffel Tower at Paris, from 8:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Imagine Dragons returning to Las Vegas for hometown show

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Imagine Dragons will make a stop at their hometown of Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium Saturday, Sept. 10. The hometown stop is one of many summer shows added to the band’s Mercury World Tour for their latest album “Mercury — Act 1.” They will be joined by special guests Macklemore and […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Thrillist

The Best Restaurants for Brunch in Las Vegas

We've been on a mission to "get back to brunch" for two years now, and it looks like it's finally happening. As you check out all the cool things to do in Las Vegas this spring, add a good brunch to your list—or maybe 20, as we've conveniently included below. And if you can turn your meal into a romantic date, even better. Some of our favorite restaurants are going above and beyond for brunch, whether it's with ingredient sourcing, culinary creativity, or simply a good deal that maximizes plenty of bang for the buck. So raise your mimosa and toast to the good times at one of the best brunches in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Tucker
Person
Chris Sale
Fox5 KVVU

Lyft unveils secret BTS ‘Permission to Dance’ mode in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Members of the BTS Army who are in Las Vegas for the group’s shows at Allegiant Stadium can now unlock a special surprise in the Lyft app. According to a news release, BTS fans can turn their Lyft app into a special “Permission to Dance” mode by entering code PTDLyft.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Page Six

Bob Saget seen smiling hours before death in final fan photo

Bob Saget appeared to be in good spirits just hours before his unexpected death at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton in January, according to a fan photo taken outside the hotel. Hotel valet Orlando Nunez says he met the “Full House” actor as he returned from a gig over two hours away. Nunez asked for a photo, and despite the late hour, Saget obliged.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Strip#Wynn Las Vegas#The Strip
Fox5 KVVU

Cosmopolitan hosting hiring event to fill over 150 positions on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Cosmopolitan is hosting a hiring fair this week as it looks to fill over 150 housekeeping and security positions at the Las Vegas Strip property. According to a news release, the Cosmopolitan will hold a hiring event Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Mont Royal Ballroom. The resort asks candidates to apply online prior to attending the event: cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/careers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Fox5 KVVU

Horror-themed pizza shop opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lovers of all these spooky now have another place to go in Las Vegas to celebrate horror even outside the month of October. Sliced, a horror-themed pizza shop, has opened its doors off the Strip. Located at 2121 Industrial Road, the pizza eatery is located...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy