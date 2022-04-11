ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Sen. Brian Pettyjohn to host webinar on broadband internet

By Charlie Megginson
 1 day ago

A webinar focused on the expansion of broadband internet access will give Delawareans a chance to ask questions and learn more about the state’s investment in hardwired internet infrastructure.

On Tuesday, April 12, Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown, will host the webinar for interested members of the public.

Panelists will include representatives from the Delaware Department of Technology and Information, who will be available to provide specific details and answer questions about the state’s efforts to expand hard-wired broadband internet infrastructure throughout the state.

Sen. Brian Pettyjohn

“Access to reliable, hard-wired high-speed internet is vital in today’s always-connected world,” Pettyjohn said in a press announcement Monday. “From education and business operations to general family entertainment, broadband internet plays an important, necessary role in our lives.”

In September, Gov. John Carney announced a $110 million investment to make Delaware the first state to provide hard-wired broadband internet access to every home and business.

The funds were made available through the American Rescue Plan Act which was passed by the United States Congress and signed into law in March 2021.

“As someone who has worked in the information technology field for much of my professional career, I am excited that every Delawarean who wants broadband internet will soon be able to access it,” Pettyjohn said. “I want to give Delawareans the opportunity to have their questions answered by experts in this field.”

The webinar will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom, YouTube, and Facebook. Zoom registration is required for those who wish to ask questions. The YouTube and Facebook livestreams will be view-only.

  • Click here to register for the Zoom meeting. (Choose this option if you plan to ask questions)
  • Click here to watch the event on Facebook.
  • Click here to watch the event on YouTube.

Hockessin, DE
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

