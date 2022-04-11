ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kossuth County, IA

Attempted Abduction Reported in Northern Kossuth County

algonaradio.com
 1 day ago

–The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the report of an attempted abduction of a teenage girl Sunday morning. According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to the report...

www.algonaradio.com

WCTV

Tallahassee police report homicide attempt on Magnolia Circle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a man is uninjured after a suspect kicked in his Magnolia Circle home’s back door and shot at him Saturday evening. TPD received multiple shots fired calls from Magnolia Circle around 5:45 p.m. on March 12, and one of the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTGS

Nevada man arrested in abduction of missing teenager

Authorities in Nevada have arrested 41-year-old Troy Drive on kidnapping charges. Lyons County Sheriff's Office said they also found a pickup truck possibly linked to the disappearance of 18-year-old Naomi Irion. Irion was last seen March 12 in the parking lot of the Fernley Walmart. Her car was found a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSFA

Manhunt underway after 14-year-old girl abducted in Colbert County

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A manhunt is underway Tuesday night after a 14-year-old girl was abducted in Colbert County. According to Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson, the abduction happened in the Riverton Rose Trail area in Cherokee around 6 p.m. Several agencies are assisting the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office in a search for a white male in his 50′s. Sheriff Williamson says the suspect is wearing blue jeans, a red hoodie and white tennis shoes. The suspect may be very muddy and have scratches and abrasions from being in the woods, according to the Colbert County EMA. The suspect was seen in Western Colbert County.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Kossuth County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Kossuth County, IA
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Abduction
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Busts & Possession Arrests Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 21 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 21 arrests on Wednesday including the following: Olga Guerrero was arrested for manufacture…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

An unidentified child found dead in 1960 was dubbed 'Little Miss Nobody.' Authorities now know her name.

A schoolteacher was on a walk in an Arizona desert in July 1960, surveying the ground for noteworthy rocks, when he made a startling discovery: the remains of a little girl. Decomposed and partially buried in the sandy terrain lay a small figure dressed in white shorts, a checkered blouse and adult-sized flip-flops that had been cut to fit her small feet, authorities said. Her fingernails and toenails were painted red.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KBTX.com

Bryan police nab four suspects in theft of catalytic converter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.
BRYAN, TX

