Attempted Abduction Reported in Northern Kossuth County

COLBERT CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A manhunt is underway Tuesday night after a 14-year-old girl was abducted in Colbert County. According to Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson, the abduction happened in the Riverton Rose Trail area in Cherokee around 6 p.m. Several agencies are assisting the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office in a search for a white male in his 50′s. Sheriff Williamson says the suspect is wearing blue jeans, a red hoodie and white tennis shoes. The suspect may be very muddy and have scratches and abrasions from being in the woods, according to the Colbert County EMA. The suspect was seen in Western Colbert County.

COLBERT COUNTY, AL ・ 28 DAYS AGO