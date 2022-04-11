ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Cedars-Sinai Gifted $10M to Create Memory and Aging Program

beverlyhillscourier.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCedars-Sinai announced a $10 million gift to establish the Bernard and Maxine Platzer Lynn Family Memory and Healthy Aging Program in the Department of Neurology on March 25. The program will broaden the scope of age-related care at Cedars-Sinai with a focus on healthy aging, patient independence, care coordination, and brain...

beverlyhillscourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Union Leader

Is my memory going or is it just normal aging?

Think back to the last time you walked into the living room and forgot what you came for, or tugged on the car door handle only to realize your keys were on the kitchen counter. Each week, patients in my memory clinic recount similar stories and ask me: Is this...
MENTAL HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Dementia: Commonly prescribed drug has been linked to cognitive decline

A new study published in PLOS One has found that chronic antibiotic use in middle age is connected to cognitive decline in women. According to the NHS, antibiotics are used to treat or prevent some types of bacterial infection. They work by killing bacteria or preventing them from spreading. The...
SCIENCE
PsyPost

New research in mice suggests Alzheimer’s disease is linked to circadian rhythm

A good night’s sleep has always been linked to better mood, and better health. Now, scientists have even more evidence of just how much sleep – and more specifically our circadian rhythm, which regulates our sleep cycle – is linked to certain diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. A team of researchers from the United States have found further evidence that the cells which help keep the brain healthy and prevent Alzheimer’s disease also follow a circadian rhythm.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles County, CA
Society
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
MedicalXpress

Do older adults using statins have lower risk of developing Parkinsonism later?

Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions that cause movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness, with Parkinson's disease being one of the better knowns causes. A new study suggests that older people taking statin drugs have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism later compared to people who were not taking statins. The research is published in the March 23, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Statins are drugs used to lower cholesterol in the blood and protect against atherosclerosis, a buildup of plaque in the arteries that can lead to hardening of the arteries, heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Regular day time naps could be a warning sign of dementia, study claims

Regular daytime napping could be a warning sign of dementia in elderly people, a study suggests. Researchers have found what they call a 'vicious cycle' between afternoon snoozes and the memory-robbing disorder. Academics from Harvard University and the University of California, San Francisco tracked hundreds of over-80s for over a...
HEALTH
Health

How to Identify Stroke-Like Symptoms—Even in Young People

Model Hailey Bieber made headlines over the weekend after being rushed to a Palm Springs hospital for "stroke-like" symptoms, which were later linked to a small blood clot in her brain. The fact that someone so young experienced stroke-like symptoms is shocking to many, particularly because strokes are most often...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memory And Aging#Brain Health#Charity#Cedars Sinai Gifted#Healthy Aging Program#The Jona Goldrich Center
MedicalXpress

Study looks at brain lesions as early predictors of dementia

Researchers at Western University's Schulich Medicine & Dentistry have identified how specific lesions in the brain could be used as early predictors of cognitive decline and identify those who are at high risk of developing dementia. The new findings, recently published in Alzheimer's & Dementia, identify the importance of brain...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beckershospitalreview.com

Mammograms may predict heart disease, stroke risk in postmenopausal women, study finds

Routine mammograms typically used in breast cancer screenings may be able to predict postmenopasual women's risk for heart disease and strokes, a study published March 15 in Circulation found. Researchers analyzed records of 5,059 postmenopausal women who had digital mammogram screening at nine centers in Northern California from October 2012...
CANCER
CBS 58

Fight Alzheimer's in your mid-30s by tracking these warning signs

(CNN) -- Having high cholesterol and blood sugar in your 30s may raise your risk for Alzheimer's disease decades later in life, according to a new study. "We have shown for the first time that the associations between cholesterol and glucose levels and the future risk of Alzheimer's disease extend much earlier in life than previously thought," senior study author Lindsay Farrer, chief of biomedical genetics at Boston University Biomedical Genetics, told CNN.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Eating Prunes May Reduce Inflammation and Improve Bone Health

Study suggests daily prune consumption may reduce osteoporosis risk after menopause. A study in postmenopausal people suggests eating nutrient-rich prunes every day may be beneficial to bone health, reducing inflammatory factors that contribute to osteoporosis. The research will be presented this week in Philadelphia at the American Physiological Society’s (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2022.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Charities
Healthline

Why People With Chronic Conditions Such as Diabetes Are Living Longer Without Disability

People with common chronic conditions are living more years without disability, according to research from England. Lifestyle interventions and medical advances are increasing disability-free lifespans. There are disparities and COVID-19 is having an outsized effect on people with chronic health conditions. On average, the number of healthy years we live...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

Signs and Symptoms of Vascular Dementia Everyone Should Know

Vascular dementia affects the brain’s planning, judgment, memory, reasoning and thought processes. This type of dementia is caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow. Vascular dementia can develop after a stroke, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can also result from other conditions that damage blood vessels, reduce circulation or deprive your brain of proper oxygen and nutrients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Implantable heart monitor doesn't benefit heart attack survivors overall

Patients who received an implantable heart rhythm monitor after suffering a heart attack did not have fewer subsequent cardiovascular events overall, but a subset of patients whose heart attack was classified as non-ST segment elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI) did see strong benefits, in a study presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Asymptomatic hypertension in the hospital setting: primum non nocere

Asymptomatic in-hospital hypertension, defined as elevated blood pressure (i.e., systolic blood pressure â‰¥140"‰mmHg or diastolic blood pressure â‰¥90"‰mmHg) without acute evidence of end-organ damage, is a common scenario in hospital medicine [1]. Patients can be hospitalized for both cardiovascular and non-cardiovascular causes and subsequently develop asymptomatic hypertension of unclear clinical significance [1, 2]. Two recent reports suggest that the prevalence of asymptomatic in-hospital hypertension ranges from 50"“78% and that clinicians treat with either oral or intravenous (IV) antihypertensive medication 33% of the time [3, 4]. Despite the high prevalence and treatment rates, data to guide clinicians on appropriate management of in-hospital asymptomatic hypertension are lacking [4]. Specifically, it is unclear if initiating and/or escalating antihypertensive medications to treat in-hospital asymptomatic hypertension is necessary or is doing more harm (i.e., medication-related adverse effects) than good (i.e., short-term cardiovascular benefit). Simply stated, clinicians need to know if and whom to treat, to what blood pressure goal, and how to reach that goal.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy