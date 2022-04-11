RAW: PAKISTAN: PARLIAMENT APPOINTS SHARIF AS NEW PM

Related
Pakistan PM Khan faces toughest test as no-confidence move looms
ISLAMABAD, March 20 (Reuters) - Pakistan's parliament will convene on Friday to take up a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the lower house speaker's office said on Sunday, in what is shaping up to be his toughest test since coming to power in 2018. An alliance of opposition...
Radar Online.com
Russian Whistleblower Claims Vladimir Putin Is At Risk Of Facing A Possible Coup By The Russian Security Service
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
'Captured - the female sniper behind 40 kills': Sharpshooter is held after she was 'left for dead on Ukraine battlefield' by Russian comrades
A female sniper with 40 kills to her name has been captured after apparently being left for dead on the battlefield by her Russian comrades. Irina Starikova – codename Bagira – is reportedly from Serbia and has been hunted by the Ukrainians since 2014. The country’s armed forces...
americanmilitarynews.com
China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns
Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
Eight Russian cruise missiles fired from Belarus shot down: Ukraine air force
The Ukrainian Air Force claims it shot down eight Russian cruise missiles Tuesday that were fired into Ukraine from Belarus.
Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place
LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012...
Putin’s Former Judo Buddy Calls Him ‘Cowardly’ After the Russian Leader Lost His Black Belt
TOKYO — One of Japan’s most distinguished judo leaders has criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, calling out his “cowardly” acts and joining a chorus of condemnation from civil society worldwide. “President Putin is a Judoka and these actions are against the spirit...
Zelenskyy says retreating Russian soldiers left thousands of unexploded bombs and mines across the country
Ukraine believes Russia is redirecting troops from Kyiv to the country's east ahead of a concentrated assault on the Donbas region.
Friends no more: Berlusconi denounces Putin over Ukraine war
The controversial friendship between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Italy’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi appears to have come to an end after more than two decades of reciprocal admiration, family holidays and shared political values.Rumours that the relationship had been growing frosty were confirmed on Saturday at a Forza Italia convention in Rome when Berlusconi took to the stage and uttered Putin’s name for the first time since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.“I cannot and do not want to hide the fact that I am deeply disappointed and saddened by the behaviour of Vladimir Putin,” the billionaire media...
China Says U.S. Treading 'Dangerous Path' As Lindsey Graham Lands in Taiwan
Sen. Graham's delegation will meet with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and other senior officials before departing on Friday.
Kremlin leaves captured Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk out to dry, saying Russia doesn't want to exchange prisoners for him
Zelenskyy offered Russia the chance to swap kidnapped Ukrainians for Medvedchuk, the pro-Russian politician with close personal ties to Putin.
Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov's $735 million superyacht Dilbar — the largest in the world — has been impounded in Germany
German police said an investigation into "offshore concealment" revealed the yacht's owner to be Usmanov's sister, Gulbakhor Ismailova.
creators.com
Message From Ukraine -- Nukes Do Deter
When he arrived at Christ the Savior Cathedral to pay his respects to the ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who had died of COVID-19, Russian President Vladimir Putin carried a clutch of red roses. The man beside him was carrying a briefcase. That briefcase appeared to be Russia's version of the "football"...
Iran Guards commander says death of all US leaders would not avenge Soleimani killing
DUBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - The killing of all American leaders would not be enough to avenge the U.S. assassination of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' top commander Qassem Soleimani two years ago, a senior Iranian Guards commander said on Wednesday. The United States and Iran came close to full-blown conflict in...
Russia's loss of its Black Sea flagship Moskva is a 'massive blow,' and maybe also 'poetic justice'
Russian and Ukraine agree that the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, its Black Sea flagship, was taken out of commission on Wednesday, but there's no agreement on how that happened. Russian state-run media, citing the Defense Ministry, said "ammunition detonated as a result of a fire on the Moskva missile cruiser," the ship "was seriously damaged," and "the entire crew" of 510 was evacuated. Hours earlier, the governor of Odessa said Ukraine had hit the ship with Neptune anti-ship missiles and inflicted "very serious damage."
Right-wing switchback: "National conservatives" dump Putin, want to claim Ukraine
From the first day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, conservatives on both sides of the Atlantic have been placed in an uneasy position. For more than two decades, right-wing activists and politicians have praised Russia as the unlikely wellspring of renewed traditionalism, as Vladimir Putin intertwined church and state in an effort to bolster Russian nationalism and, more quietly, his aspirations to reconstruct the Soviet empire.
Watch: Russia Fires Cruise Missiles Off Coast of Japan
The Kremlin's footage of the "mock attack" shows Russian submariners leaving an unnamed port and preparing for the operation.
Haulage strike paralyzes Argentina's farming exports
A four-day-old strike by Argentine grain transporters, demanding higher freight rates in the face of rising diesel prices due to war in Ukraine, has paralyzed farming exports, industry sources said Thursday. The strike comes during full harvest time in Argentina's farming industry.
'Give us weapons.' Ukrainian fighter pilot calls for western nations to send weapons to home country
Ukrainian fighter pilot "Juice" says he believes western countries like the United States are not providing enough military weapons, specifically fighter jets.
MedicalXpress
Massive recall of chocolate products due to outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries
An outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries with 150 reported cases, predominantly affecting young children, has been linked to chocolate products produced by a large multinational company. Since the identification of the first cases in the United Kingdom (UK) in February 2022, one of the most extensive withdrawals of chocolate products in European commercial history has taken place. Given the approach of Easter, the widespread product distribution, and the vulnerability of the affected population, early and effective real-time sharing of microbiological and epidemiological information has been of critical importance in managing this serious food-borne incident.
