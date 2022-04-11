Coast Guard medevacs vessel worker

FORT MORGAN, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Coast Guard confirmed a vessel worker was Medevaced five miles south of Fort Morgan on Sunday.

The Coast Guard said in a press release they received a call from the motor vessel Overseas Cascade around 4 p.m. Sunday evening reporting a medical emergency with a crewmember. Watchstanders coordinated the launch from the Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island 45-foot Response Boat – medium boatcrew.

The boatcrew arrived on the scene and transferred the 27-year-old crewmember to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island.

The Coast Guard said the crewmember was last reported to be in stable condition.

