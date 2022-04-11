Pet of the Week: Adorable terrier pup
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Our Pet of the Week is a three-month-old terrier puppy named McGargle. He is in a litter of four male terrier puppies. They came from the Mobile City Animal Shelter. We don't know how big their mother and father are. They should be medium-sized terriers. They are people dogs. They absolutely love people, and they are such happy little guys!
If you are interested in adopting McGargle, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.
