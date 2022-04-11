ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, WY

Evanston man dies after Sunday rollover crash on I-80; Wyoming has seen 19 roadway fatalities so far in 2022

By Brendan Lachance
capcity.news
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) said in a press release Monday that an Evanston resident died as a result of injuries sustained in a rollover crash on Sunday, April 10, on Interstate 80. James G. La Rocco,...

capcity.news

