Wooster police issue warning about phone scam

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents receiving calls from the Vigo County Sheriff’s office demanding money to avoid arrest should know, its a scam. The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office says they have been getting reports of residents getting calls claiming to be them, or a “Terre Haute Sheriff’s Department”. The caller then explains that the victim has a warrant out for their arrest.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office warned the public about a phone scam targeting local businesses. At this time, the subject appears to be calling local doctor’s offices claiming they work with KCSO and have a civil matter to discuss with the doctor, according to KCSO. KCSO said they do not handle civil matters over the […]
A Black man who tried to cash a check after selling his boat got more than money from the bank where he attempted to make a transaction. According to 12 News, an Arizona Black man, Almond Brewer, went to Pinal County Federal Credit Union in Apache Junction back in October to cash a check for $3,200 he received from a woman who bought his boat.
Cleveland arson investigators are still looking into the suspected meth lab fire that injured four people Wednesday afternoon, including three children, at a home in the Slavic Village neighborhood, but records suggest the issues at the home came long before the fire.
POLICE are hunting a "magician" accused of using sleight of hand tricks to steal thousands from Walmart cashiers. The still-at-large suspect allegedly stole a total of $2,700 over two incidents using a trick called ‘quick-changing.’. Police in Seguin, a town of around 30,000 people near San Antonio, said on...
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is warning the public about a potential fraud scheme. According to police, a victim reported they received a phone call from an Agent Jason Riley with the Social Security Administration. The agent told the victim their social security number had been...
SOLON, Ohio-- Drug abuse: Harper Road. At 11:55 p.m. March 31, an officer stopped a car seen traveling left of center and learned that the driver, a Cleveland man, 50, was wanted on a Lakewood police warrant, and the male passenger, 28, of Warrensville Heights, was wanted on warrants posted by sheriff’s departments in Portage and Geauga counties.
The Tullahoma Police Department has been recently made aware of a scam. Someone claiming to be a TPD officer named Jeff Schneider is calling people and telling them that there are warrants for their arrest. They are then demanding money to make alleged warrants go away. TPD says no one by that name is employed with them This is a scam.
SWAMPSCOTT — The Police Department is warning residents of the town and surrounding communities about individuals who defraud private citizens by posing as handymen. “We are coming out of the
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a potential phone scam. The office received several calls regarding the scam on Wednesday. Here’s how it works. The scammer claims to be Lieutenant Whitman with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. The caller states you have multiple warrants for missing court appointments. The caller then states you risk arrest if you do not make pay a fee on the phone.
There's a new warning tonight about an ATM skimmer scam in Westchester County. Police in Croton-on-Hudson say if you used the ATM at the Wells Fargo Bank on Maple Street, your information may have been compromised. They say the device was spotted back on March 17. Police say to check...
There’s another scam out there and this one claims to be the U.S. Marshals. Of course it’s not them, but the alert can be deceiving. Here’s what to look out for to avoid this one. How It Works. The individuals involved with the scam try to collect...
NEWINGTON — As spring weather comes to Connecticut, police in Newington are warning local residents to be on the lookout for scams promising cheap driveway paving. If the prices sound too good to be true, that’s because they probably are, police said. “Criminals will show up with dump...
On March 8, police observed a speeding vehicle traveling 45 mph in a 25 mph zone on Ridgewood Drive. While police were talking to the driver, the passenger started coughing. The Bedford Heights driver said they were headed to the clinic due to his Cleveland passenger’s asthma attack. The...
