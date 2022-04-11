ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Monday's MLB Slate: Four Plays

By John Venezia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot our best effort yesterday, but it happens. It's way too early in the season to go running to mommy about a few losers. Monday starts the first full week of the 2022 MLB season. There are a few plays in particular that are making bells go off in my head....

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees prospect picks up 1st MLB win

Miguel Yajure is on the board. The Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander picked up his first MLB win on Sunday, pitching two scoreless innings in the 9-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Yajure’s teammates doused him with water in the clubhouse after the contest. “It was good, everybody was yelling...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm on Phillies bench versus Mets

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Alec Bohm is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Tylor Megill and the New York Mets. Johan Camargo is starting on third base in place of Bohm and hitting eighth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Phillies have an implied total of 4.65 runs...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Phillies 3B Alec Bohm Is Having A Miserable Night In The Field

Alec Bohm will have a difficult time forgetting this game. Three innings into Monday night’s game against the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies hird baseman committed three throwing errors. Jomboy Media’s Talkin’ Baseball provided clips of each blunder. While Bohm might have been better off keeping...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

MLB Top 10: Astros, Rays, Blue Jays the best of the best after opening weekend

With the first weekend of the 2022 MLB season in the books, it's time for the first edition of the MLB Top 10, which we'll update each Monday throughout the season. Watch "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander" on YouTube, or subscribe on podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts. Let's get to...
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
IBWAA

Happy "Meet The Mets" Day

Today we look back on the debut of the New York Mets on this day in 1962.Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. To paraphrase The Beatles, “It was 60 years ago today, that the New York Mets began to play.” That’s right, on April 11, 1962, the consolation prize offered to the city of New York in the aftermath of the abandonment of Gotham by the Brooklyn Dodgers and the New York Giants took the field for their first game. Ironically, they did so against the St. Louis Cardinals in the city that had, before Walter O’Malley and Horace Stoneham decided to follow the historic advice of New York Tribune publisher Horace Greeley to “go west” with their young men, been the western boundary of Major League Baseball.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Payton not sure GP2 will be able to return to Warriors next season

Gary Payton II has played his way into a significant pay raise this offseason. After signing with the Warriors before training camp and earning the 15th and final roster spot heading into the 2021-22 season, Payton's defense and energy off the bench have proven to be integral factors in Golden State's second unit.
NBA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Yankees Announcer’s Mistake

Legendary Yankees announcer John Sterling made a brutal error during Wednesday night’s broadcast. He used his famous home-run call for Giancarlo Stanton despite the fact that the ball was caught at the warning track. “It is high! It is far! It is gone! …but caught,” Sterling exclaimed on the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

76ers' Joel Embiid on Raptors defense: 'They just play recklessly'

Joel Embiid will be facing a familiar foe when the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors meet for a seven-game series in the first round of the NBA playoffs. In six seasons, Embiid has played against the Raptors in 17 regular-season games as well as an Eastern Conference Semifinals series in 2019 that ended with a game-winning buzzer-beater from Toronto's Kawhi Leonard in Game 7.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

