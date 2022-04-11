ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apartment shooting leaves Kan. teen boy dead, girl injured

JC Post
 1 day ago
MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Police say a shooting in Mission, Kansas, has left one teen dead and another injured. The...

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

