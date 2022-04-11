ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Judd Apatow gets comedians to open up in 'Sicker'

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bvhPO_0f5ohLyO00

Judd Apatow talks with Jake Tapper about his latest movie projects and his new book "Sicker in the Head: More Conversations About Life and Comedy," which is a collection of interviews with David Letterman, Whoopi Goldberg, Will Ferrell and more. For more from "Jake Tapper's Book Club," subscribe to CNN+.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Judd Apatow Writing This Is 40 Sequel

Ten years ago filmmaker Judd Apatow debuted the movie This Is 40, a spin-off of Knocked Up starring Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann as their characters navigated life and their relationship while over the hill. With a decade now in the rearview mirror, Apatow has started considering a sequel, naturally titled This Is 50. Speaking in an interview with TheWrap, the filmmaker revealed that he's got an idea for the movie and is writing it now. "I've always wanted to make 'This Is 50' and it is time," the writer-director said, adding: "I'm hoping that comes together. I have an idea that I really like for it."
MOVIES
TheWrap

Judd Apatow Signs Multiyear Film and TV Deal With Universal

Judd Apatow and his Apatow Productions have signed a multiyear production deal for both film and TV with Universal Pictures and Universal Studio Group, continuing the director’s relationship with the studio. Apatow’s relationship with Universal dates back to 2005’s “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” and the upcoming “Bros” with Billy Eichner....
MOVIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Will Ferrell
Collider

Judd Apatow's Partnership With NBCUniversal is Expanding

Judd Apatow is coming back to the entertainment world with a vengeance. Universal Pictures and Universal Studio Group have revealed their newest joint venture with the writer, producer, and director which will take the form of a multi-year production agreement. Universal also took this time to let fans in on the release date for their upcoming comedy, Bros, which Apatow produced. Coming to theaters on September 30, 2022, the film boasts being the first major studio feature to star an all LGBTQIA+ cast. Bros, which was co-written by its star Billy Eichner as well as the film’s director, Nicholas Stoller, will center around the story of two gay men who attempt to forge a relationship despite their commitment issues. The comedy will also feature Bowen Yang, Harvey Fierstein, Luke Macfarlane, Symone, Miss Lawrence, Guillermo Diaz, and TS Madison.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Comedian Elyse Myers' TikToks Are As Real As It Gets

In Elite Daily’s Life Behind the Likes series, we talk to the people you know on the internet to find out who’s really behind the screens. In this piece, we talk with comedian Elyse Myers, whose authenticity keeps you laughing on TikTok. What would you do if you...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy