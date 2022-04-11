Judd Apatow gets comedians to open up in 'Sicker'

Judd Apatow is coming back to the entertainment world with a vengeance. Universal Pictures and Universal Studio Group have revealed their newest joint venture with the writer, producer, and director which will take the form of a multi-year production agreement. Universal also took this time to let fans in on the release date for their upcoming comedy, Bros, which Apatow produced. Coming to theaters on September 30, 2022, the film boasts being the first major studio feature to star an all LGBTQIA+ cast. Bros, which was co-written by its star Billy Eichner as well as the film’s director, Nicholas Stoller, will center around the story of two gay men who attempt to forge a relationship despite their commitment issues. The comedy will also feature Bowen Yang, Harvey Fierstein, Luke Macfarlane, Symone, Miss Lawrence, Guillermo Diaz, and TS Madison.

