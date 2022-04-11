ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rock Reveals When He’ll Talk About Oscars Slap

 3 days ago
Two weeks ago, Chris Rock was slapped at the Oscars by Will Smith for a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.

Rock hasn’t really said much on the smackdown, but why?

During a recent comedy show in Palm Springs, he told his audience, “I’m okay, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid.”

According to The Desert Sun, he added, “Life is good. I got my hearing back.”

Despite being struck, Rock hasn’t stopped joking about celebrities and politicians. During his set, he joked about Hillary Clinton, the Kardashians, and Meghan Markle.

At the Oscars, Chris was presenting Best Documentary when he poked fun at Jada, saying he was looking forward to “G.I. Jane 2.”

Pinkett Smith immediately did not look pleased, and Will walked straight onstage and smacked Chris with his open hand.

As Smith walked back to his seat, a clearly shaken Rock said, “Oh, wow — Will Smith just smacked the s—t out of me.”

Rock insisted, “It was a ‘G.I. Jane’ joke,” and Will twice yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f—king mouth.”

Rock told him, “I’m going to.”

Despite the altercation, Smith remained at the show, where he would later take the stage to accept his Best Actor award.

Days later, Rock flew to Boston for a comedy show, where he spoke out for the first time.

Chris joked with the crowd, asking, “How was your weekend?” He went on to say, “I don’t have a bunch of s--t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that s--. And it will be serious and funny.”

Smith has since publicly apologized to Rock in a statement, saying, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive… Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Will has also been banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years and has resigned his Academy membership.

“Extra” Special Correspondent Carlos Greer spoke with Gayle King at Clive Davis’ 90th birthday party in NYC, where she discussed the possibility of landing the first interview with Will.

King quipped, “Everyone and their cat wants that interview, including Gayle King, so we’ll see.”

As for what she would ask Smith, King was tight-lipped, saying, “There’s a lot… I’m not telling you, Carlos.”

#Academy Awards#British Royal Family#The Desert Sun
