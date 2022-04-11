ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

31% of Alaskans support Sarah Palin's new House campaign. But 51% say they have an unfavorable opinion of her.

By Bryan Metzger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LaG97_0f5ohAGP00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNOcq_0f5ohAGP00
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin leaves a federal courthouse in New York City on February 4, 2022.

AP Photo/John Minchillo

  • A new poll found that Sarah Palin leads the field in Alaska's special House election with 31% support.
  • But a majority of voters hold an unfavorable opinion of her, spelling trouble in a ranked-choice election.
  • Trump endorsed Palin, but lots of other Republicans are staying away for now .

A new poll has found that Sarah Palin is leading the field of candidates in a special election for Alaska's at-large House seat.

The poll, commissioned by Must Read Alaska and conducted by Remington Research Strategies, surveyed 955 voters who said they're likely to vote in the 2022 primary from April 7 to 9.

Asked who they would support if the election were held today, a plurality of respondents said they supported Palin, a former Alaska governor is running to fill the state's lone congressional seat vacant since the death in March of 88-year-old Rep. Don Young.

  • 31% - Palin
  • 26% - Independent candidate Al Gross
  • 21% - Republican official Nick Begich
  • 7% - Democratic Anchorage Assembly member Christopher Constant
  • 3% - Republican State Sen. Josh Revak
  • 2% - Republican former Interior official Tara Sweeney

Another 4% of voters said they supported one of the other several dozen candidates that have declared to run in the special election, including a self-described democratic socialist North Pole city council member named Santa Claus. 6% said they were undecided.

Just 12% of poll respondents said they had no opinion of Palin, the state's controversial one-time governor who rocketed to national stardom as the vice presidential running mate of of 2008 Republican presidential nominee John McCain.

But that same poll also found that 51% of Alaska voters held an unfavorable view of Palin — roughly equal to the percentage that said they held an unfavorable view of Gross, who ran for Senate last year . But Palin's unfavorable ratings were far higher than those of either Begich or Revak.

That could spell trouble for Palin, given that Alaska voters will for the first time be using a ranked-choice ballot for the special election.

Voters will be able to choose one of roughly 50 candidates on June 11 in a "jungle primary" in which only the top four candidates will advance. After that, a special general election will happen on August 16, where voters will rank those four candidates.

Under ranked-choice voting systems, the lowest ranking candidates in terms of vote count are eliminated — with their supporters' second (or third, or fourth) choice vote redistributed to other candidates until one candidate exceeds 50%.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — a long-time foe of Palin's who running for re-election herself this fall — told Insider last week that she would not be making an endorsement before June 11.

"I'm going to just challenge the press to take a look at some of the others, because there's some folks with real good qualifications," Murkowski told Insider in an obvious snub of Palin . "I'm just telling you, you're not in Alaska's bubble, because Alaskans are talking about the others."

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Palin , giving her campaign a crucial boost.

But recent reporting has also indicated that Palin has had little presence within Alaska politics as of late, a charge that she sought to rebut in an interview with the Anchorage Daily News on Friday .

"If they've taken issue that I haven't been hobnobbing around, in the halls of the Juneau Capitol, and been to their cocktail parties and all that, nope. Most normal people don't do that," she told the paper.

And even nationally, Palin's star has faded. Last week, Insider asked several Republican senators who once gladly accepted (and benefitted from) the one-time vice presidential nominee's endorsement. Only Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky told Insider that he would return the favor and endorse Palin, while most others demurred or declined to comment.

"Well, I think that'll be up to the people of Alaska," said Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, who was endorsed by, campaigned with , and was even compared to Palin when she first ran for the Senate in 2014.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 59

wayne stewart
1d ago

she quits on her state when she was governor and lost when she ran for vice president . sounds like a trumper

Reply
34
Viva Satire!!
1d ago

Sarah Palin's Daughter Bristol responded, by challenging any Alaskans against her Mother, to another drunken fight!

Reply(4)
21
Jeff Smith
13h ago

The Alaskan Looney Tune Gooney Bird with "low taxes" still written on her hand in permanent marker ! "You bet'cha !"

Reply(1)
6
Related
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Alaska Government
Alaska State
Alaska Elections
Salon

Sarah Palin accuses Ketanji Brown Jackson of being "ill-prepared" for questions: "It's insulting"

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. (Kris Connor/Getty Images) Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson appears to have the votes to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, as three Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, — are set to vote with every Democrat. She brings with her a trove of legal experience, including the first Supreme Court nominee in decades to have served as a public defender.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Palin
Person
Nick Begich
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Joni Ernst
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Anchorage#Alaska Senate#Alaskans#House#Ap Photo#Republicans#Democratic#Anchorage Assembly#Interior#Santa Claus
Rolling Stone

Republicans Found the ‘Election Fraud’… at Their Own Convention

Click here to read the full article. The irony is just too good. Two Republican delegates were caught trying to vote more than once in the county clerk primary at Salt Lake County’s GOP nominating convention, an event where officials touted the party’s “election integrity” efforts. Two men attempted to submit more than one paper ballot into the primary ballot box, according to Salt Lake County GOP Chairman Chris Null. They were caught in the act and then stripped of their delegate titles. “One person took two ballots and stuffed [them] into the container … he ran off,” said Null, according...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
FOXBusiness

The key to saving Ukraine and defeating Putin may lie in Pennsylvania

Interested in ending Vladimir Putin’s reign of terror in Ukraine, as the world’s largest geopolitical threat? Unleash Pennsylvania’s extraordinary amount of clean, efficient natural gas. Pennsylvania is an energy powerhouse. The Keystone State is the nation’s largest net exporter of electricity, the second-largest producer of natural gas,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Post

Donald Trump is wasting our time

Marc Racicot is a former Montana governor and chair of the Republican National Committee. Rarely stopping to inventory the essential qualities in human character, we all know them when we see them: decency, honesty, humility, honor and faithfulness. Character is the lens through which, especially when pressure mounts and there...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Business Insider

Business Insider

459K+
Followers
29K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy