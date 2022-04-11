Artists by the Lake brings water into spotlight

Members of the Artists by the Lake club have taken on a new challenge, a water challenge where each artwork had to include water as the subject in any medium.

This could include boats, lakes, mermaids, pools or favorite fishing spots.

The “Water Challenge” show will hang in the display case outside the art room and in the art room until Sept. 1. Those visiting can vote for their favorite. The ballots are on the outside of the room next to the case and all artwork is for sale.

The Artists by the Lake Club is located on the second floor of the Lakeview center, and is open 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday. There is a gallery inside the art room with more art made by the members of the club. New members can join with a $10 check and a valid RCSC card.

Email debdahlinart@yahoo.com.