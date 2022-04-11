ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Artists by the Lake brings water into spotlight

Sun City Independent
Sun City Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uWxIv_0f5oh3AZ00

Members of the Artists by the Lake club have taken on a new challenge, a water challenge where each artwork had to include water as the subject in any medium.

This could include boats, lakes, mermaids, pools or favorite fishing spots.

The “Water Challenge” show will hang in the display case outside the art room and in the art room until Sept. 1. Those visiting can vote for their favorite. The ballots are on the outside of the room next to the case and all artwork is for sale.

The Artists by the Lake Club is located on the second floor of the Lakeview center, and is open 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday. There is a gallery inside the art room with more art made by the members of the club. New members can join with a $10 check and a valid RCSC card.

Email debdahlinart@yahoo.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Artist hopes to bring healing to Jackson with her art

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An artist is hoping to bring healing to the City of Soul through art. Shani Peters unveiled her piece “Collective Care” art installation on Farish Street. She said her inspiration is the role Black women take on as caregivers while enduring suffering and violence. What started as a booked morphed into […]
JACKSON, MS
Watertown Daily Times

Artist seeking new location for downtown Lake Mills veterans mural

LAKE MILLS — With renovations getting underway at a former vacant downtown building, a piece of Lake Mills public art needs to find a new location to be put on display. The Lake Mills veterans mural was completed in 2016 and features 45 portraits and 62 plaques honoring the service of individuals who have a connection to the community.
LAKE MILLS, WI
Daily Leader

Brookhaven artist’s new magazine spotlights state’s creativity

Local artist Derek Covington Smith is extending his aesthetic reach through a new magazine called “TLYB ArtMag,” available March 24. Named after Smith’s The Little Yellow Building studio on Highway 51 North, the magazine spotlights artists and their work and may be Mississippi’s only visual arts magazine.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJBF

Project Happy Water to help bring a smile to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) –– The non-profit group is working to introduce a bold initiative to brighten up Augusta’s skyline. Project Happy Water is looking to raise $100,000 to restore and paint one water tower in Augusta, transforming it into a “beacon of happiness and hope”. Inspired by Augusta artist Leonard “Porkchop” Zimmerman’s HAPPY Campaign, the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#By The Lake#New Challenge#The Lake Club#Rcsc
WRAL News

Raleigh artist brings Dreamville to life through vivid mural

Raleigh, N.C. — Zac Bender is bringing a his unique perspective and vision to the Dreamville Festival. Bender, a Raleigh-based artist and illustrator, was tasked with creating a mural that represents the festival through imagery and symbolism. He's grateful for the chance to create a piece that will be displayed at Dreamville, which is blossoming into one of the south's premier music festivals.
RALEIGH, NC
KIXS FM 108

Our VIP Show Features Stephanie Ross and The Southern Drive Band

Stephanie Ross and the Southern Drive Band return for the ULTIMATE ENCORE performance on April 21st from 7 to 8 pm. Events at the Mac Haik Performance Center are always FUN!. We call it " Ultimate Date Night Thursday," the perfect way to get together with friends and other music lovers to enjoy some refreshing beverages, food from the latest up and coming food trucks, all while enjoying a fun songwriter setting that brings EVERYONE together for the ULTIMATE VIP MUSIC EXPERIENCE! And with Stephanie Ross and Southern Drive returning to the stage, it's also the ULTIMATE ENCORE performance too!
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Bluegrass Live

Red River Gorge visitor center to reopen after 2 years

The Gladie Visitor Center at Red River Gorge will reopen with a new operator this month after being closed for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. FIND Outdoors, a nonprofit organization based in North Carolina, will manage the center when it reopens on March 30, the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement. A weekend of special events is planned on April 2-3 and includes storytelling, live music and programs from the Kentucky Reptile Zoo, the statement said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sun City Independent

Sun City Independent

Sun City, AZ
848
Followers
734
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to Sun City, Arizona, the first large-scale retirement community in the U.S. founded in 1960.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy