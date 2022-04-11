‘We can’t trust the words of Tuchel’: Real Madrid dismiss talk Chelsea tie is ‘dead’

Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed the suggestion of Thomas Tuchel that Chelsea ’s hopes of progressing to the semi-finals of the Champions League are “not alive” after first leg defeat to Real Madrid .

Tuchel commented that he could not see his side progressing after the 3-1 home loss to Ancelotti’s side at Stamford Bridge last week.

Ahead of the second leg at the Bernabeu, Ancelotti has stressed that his players “will not be complacent” as they target a place in the last four.

The Italian also explained that he was expecting a better showing from the visitors as they bid to defend their Champions League crown.

“Chelsea are coming here to fight to get through,” Ancelotti said. “They know it’s difficult but they will try because that is the spirit of the big teams, they never give in.

“We have a lot of respect for Chelsea because they have so much quality and the only way to prepare this game is to expect a Chelsea that will be better than the one we saw last week. We know we will have to suffer in order to get through, but we are ready to suffer

“This group of players will not be complacent. They are happy to be playing this game because it’s another great chance to play a semi-final.

“Chelsea are still a very strong team. We would like to play the same game as the first leg but we have to be aware that Chelsea will try to play a different game. If we have to play a different game too to match that then we will.”

Former Chelsea manager Ancelotti is in his second spell at Real Madrid, and has guided the club into a commanding position in La Liga in his first season back in charge.

His comments were echoed by midfielder Casemiro, who said: “We can’t trust the words of Tuchel. We are talking about the reigning champions.”

Real Madrid’s first-leg asendancy was established on the back of a fine individual performance from Karim Benzema, who produced an excellent hat-trick.

Ancelotti was full of praise for the Frenchman, a player he has managed during both stints in charge in the Spanish capital, describing him as the archetypal “modern centre-forward”.

“Karim is a modern centre-forward,” the Real Madrid manager said. “In the past the centre-forward was the player who got on the end of the crosses but now it’s about helping the team and even helping with defensive work because you cannot play with one less without the ball.

“He represents what the modern centre-forward is.’