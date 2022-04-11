ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas time: When are ring walks in UK and US for this weekend’s fight?

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Errol Spence Jr will look to add another welterweight title to his collection when he goes up against Yordenis Ugas this weekend.

Spence Jr, 32, defends the WBC and IBF belts at 147lbs while simultaneously challenging his Cuban opponent for the WBA Super title.

It has been 16 months since Spence Jr competed, with the American having beaten compatriot Danny Garcia via decision in December 2020. That fight took place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where this Saturday’s headline bout will also be staged.

The 35-year-old Ugas (27-4, 12 KOs), meanwhile, last fought in August, outpointing icon Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s event.

When is the fight?

The fight will take place on Saturday 16 April.

Ring walks for the main event between Spence Jr and Ugas are expected to take place at approximately 4am BST on Sunday morning.

How can I watch it?

In the US, the event will be shown on Showtime pay-per-view.

UK television information for the bout has not yet been announced.

Odds

Spence: 1/5

Draw: 20/1

Ugas: 10/3

Via Betfair .

Full card

Errol Spence Jr vs Yordenis Ugas (WBC and IBF welterweight titles; WBA Super welterweight title)

Radzhab Butaev vs Eimantas Stanionis (WBA welterweight title)

Cody Crowley vs Josesito Lopez (lightweight)

Isaac Cruz vs Francisco Vargas (lightweight)

Brandun Lee vs Zachary Ochoa (super-lightweight)

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Dan Karpency (super-welterweight)

Efetobor Apochi vs Adrian Taylor (cruiserweight)

Fernando Garcia vs Angel Barrientes (super-bantamweight)

Darius Fulghum vs Nosa Divine Nehikhare (light heavyweight)

Samuel Arnold vs Darryl Jones (middleweight)

