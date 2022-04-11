Nye County sheriff’s deputies involved in shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nye County Sheriff’s Office says some of its deputies were involved in a car pursuit that culminated with an officer-involved shooting near the California state line.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the agency says it was assisting the California Highway Patrol and the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office near Pahrump after a suspect was shooting at patrol vehicles.

Nye County deputies put up a roadblock at the Nevada state line and brought in a SWAT team.

Authorities say there was a shooting and two suspects were injured. They were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The identities of the suspect were not released.